Former Pakistani president Zardari arrested on corruption charges

Former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari arrives for his bail appeal at Islamabad High Court on Monday, June 10, 2019. (AFP)
Reuters
  • Local media channels said Asif Ali Zardari was arrested over investigations into fake bank accounts and money laundering
ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari was arrested on corruption charges on Monday, a Pakistani official said, in a blow to the opposition Pakistan People’s Party.
National Accountability Bureau (NAB) spokesman Nawazish Ali confirmed to Reuters that Zardari has been arrested, but did not provide details. Local media channels said NAB arrested Zardari over its investigation into fake bank accounts and money laundering.
The former president could not be reached for comment but he has denied any wrongdoing linked to those cases, and his PPP party say the cases are politically motivated.
Widower of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, Zardari spent 11 years in jail on corruption and murder charges before becoming president in 2008. He was never convicted and denies any wrongdoing.

Swedish police shoot ‘threatening’ man at Malmo central station

Updated 10 June 2019
Reuters
0

Swedish police shoot ‘threatening’ man at Malmo central station

Updated 10 June 2019
Reuters
0

STOCKHOLM: Swedish police on Monday shot and injured a man at the central station in Malmo, in southern Sweden, after he exhibited "threatening behaviour", law enforcement said.
The station in downtown Malmo, a major hub for regional rail traffic, was evacuated in the wake of incident. There were no other injuries reported apart from the man fired upon. He had been taken to hospital by ambulance, police said in statement.
A police spokesman did not explain what constituted the man's behaviour but said its bomb squad was investigating the area, adding it was too early to say whether the event was terror-related or not.
"We are investigating if this is an isolated event, what intent this man may have had, and if he is alone," police spokesman Calle Persson said.
Persson said no explosives had been found so far but that the search of the premises continued. "We still don't know who this person is and we are working to find that out," he added.
Malmo police said it was increasing its presence at public places across the sea-side town of just over 300,000 people. "This presence will remain in place until police know more about the incident at the central station," police said.
Railway traffic to and from the station had been suspended due to the shooting, the regional and national train operators said separately. 

