Palestine says US ambassador helps Israel to annex part of West Bank

Palestine Liberation Organization secretary general Saeb Erekat on Twitter called Friedman an “extreme ambassador of the settlers.” (File/AFP)
Updated 1 min 54 sec ago
AFP
  • Palestinian official urged the international community to respond
  • The foreign ministry said it was looking into filing a complaint with the International Criminal Court on the issue
AFP
RAMALLAH: Palestinian leaders say a US envoy’s comments on Israel having the right to annex at least parts of the occupied West Bank show “extremists” are involved in White House policy on the issue.
In a statement late Saturday in response to US ambassador to Israel David Friedman’s comments in a New York Times interview, a Palestinian government spokesman said some leading US policy on the issue were “extremists” lacking in “political maturity.”
The Palestinian foreign ministry said it was looking into filing a complaint with the International Criminal Court on the issue.
Palestine Liberation Organization secretary general Saeb Erekat on Twitter called Friedman an “extreme ambassador of the settlers.”
“Their vision is about annexation of occupied territory, a war crime under international law,” he said.
Erekat also renewed a Palestinian call for countries to boycott a June 25-26 conference in Bahrain to discuss economic aspects of a peace deal the White House has been working on.
In the interview published Saturday, Friedman said some degree of annexation of the West Bank would be legitimate.
“Under certain circumstances, I think Israel has the right to retain some, but unlikely all, of the West Bank,” he said.
Israel occupied the West Bank in the 1967 Six-Day War and its construction of settlements there is viewed as a major stumbling block to peace as they are built on Palestinian land.
Friedman has in the past been a supporter of Israeli settlements as has the family of Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser leading efforts to put together the peace deal.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged ahead of April elections to begin annexing West Bank settlements.
Bringing settlements under Israeli sovereignty on a large-scale could end any remaining hopes for a two-state solution to Israel’s conflict with the Palestinians.
More than 600,000 Jewish settlers now live in the West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem among some three million Palestinians.
On the long-delayed peace plan, Friedman said it was aimed at improving the quality of life for Palestinians but would fall well short of a “permanent resolution to the conflict.”
Publication of the plan looks set to be further delayed after the Israeli parliament called a snap general election for September, the second this year.
The plan is regarded as too sensitive to release during the campaign.
The Palestinian leadership has already rejected the plan, saying Trump’s moves so far show him to be blatantly biased in favor of Israel.
Those moves include recognizing the disputed city of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and cutting hundreds of thousands of dollars in aid to the Palestinians.

Nechirvan Barzani takes presidency of Iraq’s Kurdish region

Updated 10 June 2019
Reuters
  • Position has been vacant since 2017 when his uncle Masoud Barzani quit after a failed independence bid
  • The post has long been a source of tension among Iraq’s Kurdish political parties
Reuters
IRBIL: The prime minister of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region, Nechirvan Barzani, was sworn on Monday in as its president, filling the most powerful regional office, vacant since 2017 when his uncle quit after a failed independence bid.
Barzani’s uncle Masoud Barzani was the only other person to have held the office since it was created in 2005, two years after the US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.
The younger Barzani, whose Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) won first place in a parliamentary election eight months ago, was elected president by the new parliament last month.
The vote was boycotted by the KDP’s main regional rivals, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK). The two parties, foes during the Saddam era, have shared power in the region since the US-led invasion, but have been at odds lately over the allocation of posts in the regional government.
Masoud Barzani, still the head of the KDP, stepped down after 12 years as regional president in November 2017, less than a month after a referendum on independence backfired, triggering a military offensive from Baghdad and a crisis for Iraq’s Kurds.
During the time the post was vacant, the president’s powers were divided between the prime minister, parliament and the judiciary in a makeshift arrangement, leaving the future of the presidency uncertain.
The post has long been a source of tension among Iraq’s Kurdish political parties. Some have called for the region to adopt a parliamentary system and abolish the presidency.
The semi-autonomous region does not have a formal constitution, having failed to ratify it in parliament since it was drafted in 2009.
Barzani is expected to nominate his cousin, Masrour Barzani, now security chief, to replace him as prime minister.
Monday’s swearing-in ceremony was attended by Iraq’s President Barham Salih and Speaker of the House Mohammad Al-Halboosi, among other Iraqi officials.
Salih is a leading figure in the PUK. Since Iraq’s post-Saddam constitution was set up, the Iraqi presidency has been held by a Kurd from the PUK, while the rival KDP has held the presidency of Kurdistan.

