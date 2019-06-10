You are here

  • Home
  • Donald Trump says Xi Jinping meeting at G20 ‘scheduled’
﻿

Donald Trump says Xi Jinping meeting at G20 ‘scheduled’

President Donald Trump on Monday said he still expects to talk with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the upcoming G20 summit. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 59 sec ago
AFP
0

Donald Trump says Xi Jinping meeting at G20 ‘scheduled’

  • Trump said the meeting was “scheduled” and “I think he will go.”
  • A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, meanwhile, says he had “no information at present”
Updated 59 sec ago
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Monday said he still expects to talk with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the upcoming G20 summit, warning he will impose new tariffs if there is no meeting.
“Yes it would,” Trump told CNBC television when asked if a failure by Xi to come to the summit later this month in Japan would lead to the huge new tariffs kicking in.
But Trump said the meeting was “scheduled” and “I think he will go.”
“I would be surprised if he didn’t go,” Trump added. “I think he’s going, I havent heard that he’s not. We’re expected to meet.”
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, meanwhile, says he had “no information at present” on Trump-Xi talks.

Topics: World US China Donald Trump Xi Jinping

Related

0
World
Trump says US, Mexico reach agreement to prevent tariffs
0
World
Xi Jinping and N. Korea’s Kim Jong Un met in China

Former Pakistani president Zardari arrested on corruption charges

Updated 10 June 2019
Reuters
0

Former Pakistani president Zardari arrested on corruption charges

  • Local media channels said Asif Ali Zardari was arrested over investigations into fake bank accounts and money laundering
Updated 10 June 2019
Reuters
0

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari was arrested on corruption charges on Monday, a Pakistani official said, in a blow to the opposition Pakistan People’s Party.
National Accountability Bureau (NAB) spokesman Nawazish Ali confirmed to Reuters that Zardari has been arrested, but did not provide details. Local media channels said NAB arrested Zardari over its investigation into fake bank accounts and money laundering.
The former president could not be reached for comment but he has denied any wrongdoing linked to those cases, and his PPP party say the cases are politically motivated.
Widower of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, Zardari spent 11 years in jail on corruption and murder charges before becoming president in 2008. He was never convicted and denies any wrongdoing.

Topics: Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari

Related

0
Press Review
Pakistan Today: NAB issues arrest warrants for Zardari in money laundering case
0
Press Review
Pakistan Today: IHC extends Zardari, Talpur’s interim bail in fake accounts case till Thursday

Latest updates

Gaza medic succumbs to wounds inflicted by Israeli fire
0
Iceland’s reception of Turkey football team sparks controversy, diplomatic protest
0
Goldman was top broker in Saudi market in May as foreign interest surged
0
Nechirvan Barzani takes presidency of Iraq’s Kurdish region
0
Donald Trump says Xi Jinping meeting at G20 ‘scheduled’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.