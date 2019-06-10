You are here

  • Home
  • Iceland’s reception of Turkey football team sparks controversy, diplomatic protest
﻿

Iceland’s reception of Turkey football team sparks controversy, diplomatic protest

The Turkish team was kept waiting for several hours at passport control at Reykjavik airport on Sunday and subjected to extensive security checks. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 10 June 2019
AFP
0

Iceland’s reception of Turkey football team sparks controversy, diplomatic protest

  • The Turkish team was kept waiting for several hours at passport control
  • Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin took to Twitter to show his anger
Updated 10 June 2019
AFP
0

REYKJAVIK: Turkish officials Monday denounced the “disrespect” shown to the national football team when they arrived in Iceland for a Euro 2020 qualifier.
The Turkish team was kept waiting for several hours at passport control at Reykjavik airport on Sunday and subjected to extensive security checks, according to accounts from the players carried by Turkish media.
Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin took to Twitter to show his anger, slamming the “disrespect” shown to the national team and saying the treatment of the Turkish players was “unacceptable.”
Fahrettin Altun, communications director at the Turkish presidency, also said the treatment was “not in line with diplomatic courtesy or sportsmanlike conduct.”
The foreign ministry issued a diplomatic protest note to Iceland via the Norwegian embassy. Icelandic officials confirmed to AFP that they had received the protest but did not provide further details.
Isavia, the company who manages the airport, said the extended checks had been made for security reasons, since the airport the players originally departed from, Konya, is not party to the same security rules as airports within the EU or countries that have a related agreement.
The company said it was “under obligation to carry out a security search of all passengers coming from such airports,” regardless of nationality.
“As a rule, the security search does not take long. Last evening, however, the search took longer as a search had to be made for electronic devices and liquids in unusually many bags,” the company said in a statement.
The Icelandic Football Federation’s security team told the news website Visir that players from the Icelandic team had experienced similar checks when they returned from Turkey after a match two years ago.
The incident comes right after Turkey defeated world champions France 2-0 in Konya in a Euro 2020 qualifier on Saturday.

Topics: football soccer Turkey Iceland EURO 2020 European Championship UEFA

Related

0
World
Calls grow for tighter European airport security
0
World
Australia to tighten airport security further after foiled attack

South Africa picks up first point after washout

Updated 20 min 33 sec ago
AP
0

South Africa picks up first point after washout

  • South Africa retains some hope of qualifying for the semifinals
Updated 20 min 33 sec ago
AP
0

SOUTHAMPTON:Faf du Plessis can take some positives out of a washout at the Cricket World Cup: South Africa picked up a point against West Indies and ended a three-game losing streak.

And with it, the South Africans retained some hope of qualifying for the semifinals, despite originally estimating they would need to win their last six group games to advance. The first of their remaining five games is on Saturday against Afghanistan in Cardiff.

Only 7.3 overs were bowled at Hampshire’s Rose Bowl on Monday after West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and sent South Africa in to bat, expecting the Duckworth-Lewis run-rate calculator to come into play with heavy rain in the forecast.

West Indies paceman Sheldon Cottrell twice got to use his trademark wicket celebration — the military-style salute — when he had Hashim Amla (6) caught by Chris Gayle at slip and Aiden Markram (5) caught behind. South Africa was struggling at 29-2 when play was suspended and the wicket square covered.

South Africa opener Quinton de Kock was unbeaten on 17 and du Plessis was not out without scoring.

Rain continued intermittently and there was no further play.

Du Plessis said he had started to consider scenarios as the number of potential overs kept reducing, and was thinking a total of 200-plus from 30-35 overs would have made for a good contest.

“I do feel there was enough in that wicket with our bowling attack ...(but) the further the game goes, the closer to a T20 game, being two down already, the odds are heavily in (West Indies) favor,” he said. “So as it got a bit later in the day, then you’d rather get the point and go.

“It’s important for us to get cricket and start ticking over, but we can’t control the weather so, as a team, (we’ll) take one point. Now we move forward.”

The South Africans were hoping to turn around their campaign after losses to England, Bangladesh and India to open the tournament but did not get the positive start they needed, with veteran Amla continuing to struggle.

Now the South Africans need to win every game, and hope some other results go their way.

“It’s as simple as — we are in this position because we haven’t played our best cricket so we don’t deserve to be anywhere close to the top of the log,” he said. “It is very clear for us as a team we need to be at our best and we need to play well in the next five games.

“If we do that, and the results start one by one happening, then this team will get a lot of confidence from that for the later stages.”

The West Indies, meanwhile, was aiming for a second win in the tournament after opening with a commanding win over Pakistan and losing a tight contest to defending champion Australia.

West Indies coach Floyd Reifer said a point was better than nothing, but his team came to win.

“We are playing fearless cricket, so it doesn’t matter who we play (or) when we play them,” he said. “We were really looking forward to this game. After they lost the first three games their confidence as a team will be a bit low, so we wanted to take a big advantage of that.

“Like I said, it’s the weather. It’s England. So there is nothing we can do about it. We just have to take the one point and look forward to the other games.”

The West Indies will stay in Southampton to take on top-ranked England, featuring former Barbados fast bowler Jofra Archer, on Friday. The local weather forecast is for more rain but it is expected to clear by the end of the week. The Hampshire washout was the second of the tournament after the Pakistan-Sri Lanka match in Bristol last Friday was abandoned without a ball bowled.

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2019

Related

0
Sport
Belligerent Bangladesh add to South Africa’s agony
Special 0
Sport
India defeat Australia in ‘Battle of the Bullies’

Latest updates

Dialogue a must to resolve conflicts, head of Saudi-led interfaith dialogue center tells G20 forum
0
South Africa picks up first point after washout
0
Riyadh’s Masmak Museum proves big hit during Eid holidays
0
Why more women should take up humanitarian work in Middle East and North Africa
0
Startup of the Week: Introducing souvenir culture to Saudi society
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.