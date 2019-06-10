You are here

  • Home
  • NBA legendary star Tony Parker announces retirement after 18 seasons, four titles
﻿

NBA legendary star Tony Parker announces retirement after 18 seasons, four titles

In this file photo taken on March 21, 2016 Tony Parker of the San Antonio Spurs reacts after a play during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Time Warner Cable Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina. (AFP/Getty Images)
Updated 10 June 2019
AFP
0

NBA legendary star Tony Parker announces retirement after 18 seasons, four titles

  • Parker is one of the most successful foreign players ever to play in the NBA
  • Parker had previously spoken of his desire to play 20 seasons in the NBA
Updated 10 June 2019
AFP
0

LOS ANGELES: Former San Antonio Spurs star Tony Parker confirmed his retirement from basketball on Monday after 18 seasons in the NBA.
The 37-year-old French international, who won four NBA titles with the Spurs between 2003 and 2014 announced his decision in a post on Twitter.
“It’s with a lot of emotion that I retire from basketball, it was an incredible journey!” Parker wrote.
“Even in my wildest dreams, I never thought I would live all those unbelievable moments with the NBA and the French National Team. Thank you for everything!“
Parker is one of the most successful foreign players ever to play in the NBA, and was a key figure in the Spurs teams which consistently challenged for championships during his time with the franchise.
Injuries hampered his final years with the Spurs and he spent last season playing with the Charlotte Hornets, appearing in 56 games but not starting in any.
In an interview with The Undefeated on Monday, six-time All-Star Parker said he was walking away from the sport after realizing that he could no longer compete at the very highest level.
“A lot of different stuff ultimately led me to this decision,” Parker said.
“But, at the end of the day, I was like, if I can’t be Tony Parker anymore and I can’t play for a championship, I don’t want to play basketball anymore.”
Parker had previously spoken of his desire to play 20 seasons in the NBA, but said his view changed after playing in Charlotte, who finished outside the playoff standings.
“I wanted to play 20 seasons and I still think I can play,” he told the website owned by ESPN.
“I had a good season with the Hornets, and I was healthy. But at the same time, now I don’t see any reason to play 20 seasons.
“If I don’t play for a championship, I feel like, why are we playing? And so that’s why it was very different for me mentally to focus and get motivated to play a game that I love, because I want to win something.”
Parker’s retirement comes after Argentina’s Manu Ginobili, another key member of the dominant Spurs teams of the past two decades, retired in August last year.
Parker, the NBA Finals MVP in 2007, averaged 15.5 points and 5.6 assists per game in his career, which spanned more than 1,200 games, including 1,151 career starts.

Topics: basketball NBA Tony Parker san antonio spurs

Related

Sport
Tony Parker cleared to play for France at Olympics
0
Sport
Raptors reach brink of first NBA title by beating Warriors

Nations League thrills and spills win over skeptics

Updated 11 June 2019
AFP
0

Nations League thrills and spills win over skeptics

Updated 11 June 2019
AFP
0

PORTO: Portugal's victory in the inaugural Nations League sparked celebrations long into the night in Porto on Sunday, but the hosts were far from the only ones happy at the end of UEFA's attempt to add more competition to the international calendar.

A complex format that saw UEFA's 55 nations split into four tiers with promotion and relegation on offer, as well as the chance of a playoff to qualify for next year's European Championships, took some time to get used to.

England's Harry Maguire even admitted before the Three Lions opening game of the competition against Spain that he did not fully understand the format.

Yet, that skepticism was washed away once the games got under way with competitive football between nations of a similar level replacing meaningless friendlies and often one-sided qualifiers.

"I think it is a great tournament," said Ronald Koeman, whose Netherlands side was beaten 1-0 by Portugal in Sunday's final.

"The intensity in the groups was really high and the idea to organize the Nations League was a perfect one. We are looking forward to the next one."

For all four sides who made the semi-finals in Portugal, the past week may well also prove to be the perfect launching pad to next summer's European Championships.

Portugal look a better side than when they won Euro 2016 with a host of young talent led by Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Dias to ease the burden on a 34-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo.

After missing out on the last two major tournaments, the Netherlands gained some vital experience, even if they did fall at the final hurdle after beating world champions France, Germany and England to make the final.

England built on the success of reaching the semifinals at last year's World Cup by beating Spain and Croatia in the group stages, while Switzerland could easily have upset Portugal in the semifinals with better finishing.

"I am sure this tournament will become a classic because it is a tournament for the entire European family," said Portugal coach Fernando Santos. "To be the first winner will go down in history."

More than 20,000 travelling fans came to northern Portugal from England, The Netherlands and Switzerland in the past week to show that supporters had also been won over.

Yet, the success of the Nations League is likely to stir up more conflict in the continuous battle between club and country.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been the most outspoken critic of adding a new competition at a time when top players are already being burned out by the demands of long, intense seasons at club level.

"If we don't learn to deal with our players in a better way, competition-wise, then it's the only chance to kill this wonderful game," said Klopp last month. "Because without the players, it's not a good one."

England's preparation for the past week was seriously affected with seven players in Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad involved in the Champions League final and all were left out from the start in defeat against the Dutch.

Yet, had England not reached the Nations League finals, they would have had two more qualifiers for the European Championships this week in a six-team group rather than five.

And having scored 10 goals in winning their opening two qualifiers, Southgate believes the Nations League is far more appealing to players, coaches and fans alike.

"We could be playing qualifying matches somewhere else tonight," he said after a second semi-final defeat in 12 months. "We weren't, we were playing another semifinal."

Topics: UEFA Nations League

Related

0
Sport
Late Virgil van Dijk strike over rivals Germany fires Netherlands into Nations League semifinals
0
Sport
England avenge World Cup Croatia defeat to reach Nations League final four

Latest updates

Lebanese FM faces flak over ‘racist’ comments against foreign workers
0
Egypt asks UK to halt auction of Tutankhamun sculpture
0
Google makes billions from news sites in 2018, study finds
0
Nations League thrills and spills win over skeptics
0
Dialogue a must to resolve conflicts, head of Saudi-led interfaith dialogue center tells G20 forum
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.