You are here

  • Home
  • Nations League thrills and spills win over skeptics
﻿

Nations League thrills and spills win over skeptics

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with teammates after the UEFA Nations League final football match against the Netherlands. (AFP)
Updated 11 June 2019
AFP
0

Nations League thrills and spills win over skeptics

Updated 11 June 2019
AFP
0

PORTO: Portugal's victory in the inaugural Nations League sparked celebrations long into the night in Porto on Sunday, but the hosts were far from the only ones happy at the end of UEFA's attempt to add more competition to the international calendar.

A complex format that saw UEFA's 55 nations split into four tiers with promotion and relegation on offer, as well as the chance of a playoff to qualify for next year's European Championships, took some time to get used to.

England's Harry Maguire even admitted before the Three Lions opening game of the competition against Spain that he did not fully understand the format.

Yet, that skepticism was washed away once the games got under way with competitive football between nations of a similar level replacing meaningless friendlies and often one-sided qualifiers.

"I think it is a great tournament," said Ronald Koeman, whose Netherlands side was beaten 1-0 by Portugal in Sunday's final.

"The intensity in the groups was really high and the idea to organize the Nations League was a perfect one. We are looking forward to the next one."

For all four sides who made the semi-finals in Portugal, the past week may well also prove to be the perfect launching pad to next summer's European Championships.

Portugal look a better side than when they won Euro 2016 with a host of young talent led by Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Dias to ease the burden on a 34-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo.

After missing out on the last two major tournaments, the Netherlands gained some vital experience, even if they did fall at the final hurdle after beating world champions France, Germany and England to make the final.

England built on the success of reaching the semifinals at last year's World Cup by beating Spain and Croatia in the group stages, while Switzerland could easily have upset Portugal in the semifinals with better finishing.

"I am sure this tournament will become a classic because it is a tournament for the entire European family," said Portugal coach Fernando Santos. "To be the first winner will go down in history."

More than 20,000 travelling fans came to northern Portugal from England, The Netherlands and Switzerland in the past week to show that supporters had also been won over.

Yet, the success of the Nations League is likely to stir up more conflict in the continuous battle between club and country.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been the most outspoken critic of adding a new competition at a time when top players are already being burned out by the demands of long, intense seasons at club level.

"If we don't learn to deal with our players in a better way, competition-wise, then it's the only chance to kill this wonderful game," said Klopp last month. "Because without the players, it's not a good one."

England's preparation for the past week was seriously affected with seven players in Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad involved in the Champions League final and all were left out from the start in defeat against the Dutch.

Yet, had England not reached the Nations League finals, they would have had two more qualifiers for the European Championships this week in a six-team group rather than five.

And having scored 10 goals in winning their opening two qualifiers, Southgate believes the Nations League is far more appealing to players, coaches and fans alike.

"We could be playing qualifying matches somewhere else tonight," he said after a second semi-final defeat in 12 months. "We weren't, we were playing another semifinal."

Topics: UEFA Nations League

Related

0
Sport
Late Virgil van Dijk strike over rivals Germany fires Netherlands into Nations League semifinals
0
Sport
England avenge World Cup Croatia defeat to reach Nations League final four

Golden State Warriors hang on to stay alive, win Game 5 of NBA Finals

Updated 2 min 18 sec ago
AP
0

Golden State Warriors hang on to stay alive, win Game 5 of NBA Finals

  • The Splash Brothers combined for three straight 3-pointers in the closing minutes
  • Kawhi Leonard scored 26 points for the Raptors but could not get the final shot
Updated 2 min 18 sec ago
AP
0
TORONTO: Stephen Curry scored 31 points, Klay Thompson added 26 and they led a season-saving surge that gave the Golden State Warriors a 106-105 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
The Splash Brothers combined for three straight 3-pointers in the closing minutes after Toronto had taken a six-point lead with under 3½ minutes remaining in front of a raucous, red-shirted crowd.
The Warriors lost Kevin Durant barely a quarter after getting him back but got the win, cutting Toronto’s lead to 3-2 and sending the series back to Oracle Arena for Game 6 on Thursday.
Kawhi Leonard scored 26 points for the Raptors but couldn’t get the final shot, having to give the ball up.

Latest updates

Golden State Warriors hang on to stay alive, win Game 5 of NBA Finals
0
Goal to be world’s top phone maker some time off: Huawei executive
0
Court agrees to listen to Led Zeppelin in ‘Stairway’ appeal
0
North Korean leader’s slain half-brother was a CIA informant — Wall Street Journal
0
California man declared guilty of killing family of 4 found in desert
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.