Google makes billions from news sites in 2018, study finds

This file illustration picture shows the US multinational technology and Internet-related services company Google logo displayed on a tablet in Paris on February 18, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 11 June 2019
AFP
  Many media companies and artists backed the EU move aimed at getting revenue from web platforms
WASHINGTON: Google took in some $4.7 billion in revenue in 2018 from “crawling and scraping” news websites without paying publishers, according to an industry-sponsored study released Monday which was disputed by the tech giant and media analysts.
The study by the News Media Alliance underscores industry arguments about Google and other online giants harming traditional news organizations by dominating the Internet news ecosystem and ad revenues generated through it.
According to the study, Google has increasingly monetized news content as it works to keep consumers in its ecosystem, and that news searches helps the Internet giant gather data from its users to help tailor its other products.
The report is expected to be presented this week to a congressional hearing on antitrust abuses by Big Tech firms and to support legislation that would allow news organizations exemptions from antitrust to negotiate digital revenues.
Google disputed the findings of the study, as did some media analysts.
“These back of the envelope calculations are inaccurate as a number of experts are pointing out,” a Google spokesperson said.
“The overwhelming number of news queries do not show ads. The study ignores the value Google provides. Every month Google News and Google Search drive over 10 billion clicks to publishers’ websites, which drive subscriptions and significant ad revenue.”
Other analysts also voiced skepticism about the methods and conclusions of the study by the media group previously known as the Newspaper Association of America.
Jeff Jarvis, a City University of New York journalism professor, called the study flawed, in part because it relies on “snippets” in search results.
“Snippets in search are NOT content,” Jarvis said on Twitter. “They are links TO the publishers. Google does not monetize Google News. When it makes money on news it’s by serving ads ON publishers’ sites.”
Temple University professor Aron Pilhofer said the study fails to consider how Google drives users to news websites where publishers can generate revenue.
“Even if you accept the methodology (which I do not), I think it’s fair to also account for all the traffic Google is pushing to publisher sites, wouldn’t it? This is just silly,” Pilhofer tweeted.
The study comes months after the European Union adopted a hotly contested copyright law that could require Google and other online giants to pay publishers for news content in search results.
Many media companies and artists backed the EU move aimed at getting revenue from web platforms. But the law was strongly opposed by Internet freedom activists and by Silicon Valley on concerns it could chill the sharing of information.

Kremlin says 'carefully monitoring' case of arrested reporter

A man looks at a computer screen displaying a photo of journalist Ivan Golunov, Moscow, June 7, 2019. (AFP)
Kremlin says 'carefully monitoring' case of arrested reporter

  Golunov's arrest sparked outrage among journalists and supporters and prompted expressions of international concern, including from the United States and European Union
MOSCOW: Russian authorities faced unprecedented pushback Monday against the arrest of an investigative reporter on drugs charges, with independent as well as pro-Kremlin figures urging his release.
Journalist Ivan Golunov was detained on drug charges last week but says he is being punished for his work as an investigative reporter.
As his arrest unleashed a rare show of popular solidarity, the Kremlin said it was important to “admit mistakes” and not repeat them, but also defended its law enforcement agencies.
On Monday, three top newspapers Kommersant, Vedomosti and RBK published the same front page with the words “I am/we are Ivan Golunov” in giant letters — a bold act of defiance in a country where most media toe the Kremlin line.
The phrase was drawn from the slogan “I am Charlie” that emerged after the 2015 killing of 12 people at French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo.
Golunov, a 36-year-old reporter with Meduza, an independent Russian-language media outlet, was detained last week on allegations that he manufactured and dealt in drugs.
He faces up to 20 years in prison, but defense lawyers say drugs were planted on him.
Golunov’s arrest sparked outrage among journalists and supporters and prompted expressions of international concern, including from the United States and European Union.
He was released from pre-trial jail at the weekend and placed under house arrest after hundreds of supporters gathered outside a Moscow court.

In identical front page statements, the three newspapers said the journalist’s arrest amounted to an act of intimidation, and demanded an investigation into the police officers who detained him.
The dailies said they did not consider the evidence presented by investigators to be convincing.
“We do not rule out that Golunov’s detention and subsequent arrest are linked to his professional activities,” they said.
Many newspaper kiosks in Moscow ran out of the special edition by early afternoon.
All three publications are privately owned, but increasingly being pressured to toe the government line.
During his two decades in power, President Vladimir Putin has silenced most of his critics and sought to muzzle the media.
The few opposition and independent media that still operate in Russia are under huge pressure, Kremlin critics say. Their journalist frequently face criminal probes, physical attacks and official pressure.
Drugs accusations, however, are not common.
Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov conceded Monday that Golunov’s case had thrown up a “great number of questions.”
But he sought to defend the police and courts.
“I believe it would be wrong to make general conclusions about the mistrust toward the entire system based on his case,” he said.

Since Friday, Russians have held one-person pickets, one at a time, outside Moscow’s police headquarters — the only form of protest that does not require prior approval from authorities.
Supporters plan to stage a march in support of Golunov on Wednesday.
Many prominent figures have came out in his support, with rock stars and rappers joining forces with rights activists and authors.
“Police and security services have declared war against us,” opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta said on its front page. “Well, we’ll respond.”
Even some staunchly pro-Kremlin television journalists have given their backing to the independent journalist.
“This is a test for us all,” NTV channel host Irada Zeinalova said onscreen.
Golunov has been charged with attempting to deal in a “large amount” of the designer drug mephedrone and cocaine.
But Yevgeny Bryun, a narcotics expert with the Russian health ministry, said there was no trace of illegal substances in the journalist’s urine.
Golunov’s lawyer and supporters pointed to many violations in the case.
Police released pictures of what they said was a drug lab allegedly run by Golunov, but later admitted only one of the photos was taken in the journalist’s apartment.
Golunov believes he is being punished for his investigation of the country’s shady funeral industry.
News of his detention overshadowed Friday an international economic forum held in Saint Petersburg, attended by Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The Bell, an independent Russian online media outlet, wrote that the Kremlin has found itself in a bind and will be forced to take sides.
“If in this situation the state... does not restore justice, the governability of the country as a whole would be put into doubt.”

