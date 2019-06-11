You are here

  • Home
  • Kremlin says 'carefully monitoring' case of arrested reporter
﻿

Kremlin says 'carefully monitoring' case of arrested reporter

1 / 2
Russia's leading newspapers (L to R) RBK, Kommersant and Vedomosti, which published the same front page in support of detained journalist Ivan Golunov, are pictured in Moscow, Russia June 10, 2019. (REUTERS)
2 / 2
A man looks at a computer screen displaying a photo of journalist Ivan Golunov, Moscow, June 7, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 11 June 2019
AFP
0

Kremlin says 'carefully monitoring' case of arrested reporter

  • Golunov’s arrest sparked outrage among journalists and supporters and prompted expressions of international concern, including from the United States and European Union
Updated 11 June 2019
AFP
0

MOSCOW: Russian authorities faced unprecedented pushback Monday against the arrest of an investigative reporter on drugs charges, with independent as well as pro-Kremlin figures urging his release.
Journalist Ivan Golunov was detained on drug charges last week but says he is being punished for his work as an investigative reporter.
As his arrest unleashed a rare show of popular solidarity, the Kremlin said it was important to “admit mistakes” and not repeat them, but also defended its law enforcement agencies.
On Monday, three top newspapers Kommersant, Vedomosti and RBK published the same front page with the words “I am/we are Ivan Golunov” in giant letters — a bold act of defiance in a country where most media toe the Kremlin line.
The phrase was drawn from the slogan “I am Charlie” that emerged after the 2015 killing of 12 people at French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo.
Golunov, a 36-year-old reporter with Meduza, an independent Russian-language media outlet, was detained last week on allegations that he manufactured and dealt in drugs.
He faces up to 20 years in prison, but defense lawyers say drugs were planted on him.
Golunov’s arrest sparked outrage among journalists and supporters and prompted expressions of international concern, including from the United States and European Union.
He was released from pre-trial jail at the weekend and placed under house arrest after hundreds of supporters gathered outside a Moscow court.

In identical front page statements, the three newspapers said the journalist’s arrest amounted to an act of intimidation, and demanded an investigation into the police officers who detained him.
The dailies said they did not consider the evidence presented by investigators to be convincing.
“We do not rule out that Golunov’s detention and subsequent arrest are linked to his professional activities,” they said.
Many newspaper kiosks in Moscow ran out of the special edition by early afternoon.
All three publications are privately owned, but increasingly being pressured to toe the government line.
During his two decades in power, President Vladimir Putin has silenced most of his critics and sought to muzzle the media.
The few opposition and independent media that still operate in Russia are under huge pressure, Kremlin critics say. Their journalist frequently face criminal probes, physical attacks and official pressure.
Drugs accusations, however, are not common.
Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov conceded Monday that Golunov’s case had thrown up a “great number of questions.”
But he sought to defend the police and courts.
“I believe it would be wrong to make general conclusions about the mistrust toward the entire system based on his case,” he said.

Since Friday, Russians have held one-person pickets, one at a time, outside Moscow’s police headquarters — the only form of protest that does not require prior approval from authorities.
Supporters plan to stage a march in support of Golunov on Wednesday.
Many prominent figures have came out in his support, with rock stars and rappers joining forces with rights activists and authors.
“Police and security services have declared war against us,” opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta said on its front page. “Well, we’ll respond.”
Even some staunchly pro-Kremlin television journalists have given their backing to the independent journalist.
“This is a test for us all,” NTV channel host Irada Zeinalova said onscreen.
Golunov has been charged with attempting to deal in a “large amount” of the designer drug mephedrone and cocaine.
But Yevgeny Bryun, a narcotics expert with the Russian health ministry, said there was no trace of illegal substances in the journalist’s urine.
Golunov’s lawyer and supporters pointed to many violations in the case.
Police released pictures of what they said was a drug lab allegedly run by Golunov, but later admitted only one of the photos was taken in the journalist’s apartment.
Golunov believes he is being punished for his investigation of the country’s shady funeral industry.
News of his detention overshadowed Friday an international economic forum held in Saint Petersburg, attended by Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The Bell, an independent Russian online media outlet, wrote that the Kremlin has found itself in a bind and will be forced to take sides.
“If in this situation the state... does not restore justice, the governability of the country as a whole would be put into doubt.”

Topics: Kremlin Russia

Related

0
Media
Russian reporter’s lawyer protests alleged police violence
0
Media
Russian anti-corruption journalist detained in Moscow

Iran revokes New York Times correspondent’s accreditation

Updated 38 min 24 sec ago
AP
0

Iran revokes New York Times correspondent’s accreditation

  • Journalists in Iran face harassment from security services, while others have been imprisoned for their work
Updated 38 min 24 sec ago
AP
0
DUBAI: Iran has revoked the press accreditation for The New York Times’ correspondent based in Tehran without explanation, the newspaper reported Tuesday.
While the newspaper said it remained hopeful Thomas Erdbrink soon would be allowed to work again, the revocation comes amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran stemming from President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers a year ago.
Iran pulled Erdbrink’s government-required authorization to work as a journalist four months ago, the Times said. He’s been unable to work since February and the Times said it decided to go public with his situation “after recent speculation and comments on social media.”
“Officials of Iran’s Foreign Ministry have repeatedly assured The Times that Mr. Erdbrink’s credential would soon be restored but have offered no explanation for the delays or for why it was revoked,” the Times reported, quoting international editor Michael Slackman. “He added that there are some indications this will be resolved soon.”
Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment. There was no immediate response in Iranian state-run media.
Erdbrink, a Dutch national, previously worked as a correspondent for The Washington Post as well. He’s married to Iranian photographer Newsha Tavakolian, who is represented by the Magnum photo agency.
Both he and Tavakolian were the focus of “Our Man in Tehran,” a 2018 documentary about his work and life as a Western journalist in Iran.
Journalists in Iran face harassment from security services, while others have been imprisoned for their work. While local journalists face the brunt of that, foreign journalists in Tehran, especially those with Western ties, have been imprisoned as well.
The last major case involved Iranian-American reporter Jason Rezaian of the Washington Post, who was convicted in an internationally criticized, closed-door espionage trial in 2015. A 2016 prisoner swap negotiated between Iran and the US amid the start of the nuclear deal freed Rezaian and three other Iranian-Americans in exchange for pardons or charges being dropped against seven Iranians. That deal also saw the US make a $400 million cash delivery to Iran.

Latest updates

Customs says hack exposed traveler, license plate images
0
DNA testing shows 900-year-old France’s grape varieties
0
Iran revokes New York Times correspondent’s accreditation
0
Saudi air defense forces intercept 2 Houthi drones
0
Indian temple helps nurture ‘extinct’ turtle back to life
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.