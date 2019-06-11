You are here

Goal to be world’s top phone maker some time off: Huawei executive

Huawei currently sells 500,000 to 600,000 smartphones a day. (Reuters)
SHANGHAI: China’s Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. will need more time to become the world’s largest smartphone maker, a goal it originally aimed to achieve in the fourth quarter of this year, a senior executive said on Tuesday.
“We would have become the largest in the fourth quarter (of this year) but now we feel that this process may take longer,” said Shao Yang, chief strategy officer of Huawei Consumer Business Group, without elaborating on reasons.
Huawei currently sells 500,000 to 600,000 smartphones a day, he said in a speech at the CES Asia technology show in Shanghai.
The comments come after the United States put Huawei on a blacklist last month that barred it from doing business with US companies on security grounds without government approval, prompting some global tech companies to cut ties with the world’s largest telecommunication equipment maker.
The company in January said it could become the world’s biggest-selling smartphone vendor this year even without the US market. It was the second-biggest vendor in the first quarter, behind South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., according to research and advisory firm Gartner.
Analysts estimate the recent US sanctions could push Huawei’s smartphone shipments down as much as a quarter this year and cause its handsets to disappear from overseas markets.

Topics: smartphone Huawei China retail

Al-Falih: Only Russia undecided on OPEC deal extension

MOSCOW: Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said on Monday Russia was the only oil exporter undecided on extending an output deal between OPEC and its allies until the end of the year.
Al-Falih, in Moscow for talks with counterpart Alexander Novak, said there was disagreement in Russia over prolonging the pact at an upcoming meeting in Vienna.
“I think the remaining country to jump onboard is Russia. I will wait for them to work it out,” he said.
“There is a debate in the country about the volume Russia should be producing in the second half.”
President Vladimir Putin said last week that Russia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries disagreed over what constituted a fair oil price, but that they would decide at the meeting.
Igor Sechin, chief executive of Rosneft, warned against extending the deal, saying it posed a strategic threat to Moscow by allowing the US to take Russia’s market share.
Al-Falih said he may have another opportunity to talk to Novak at a G20 meeting in Japan beforehand.
Despite Russian indecision over the deal, known as the “OPEC+ Agreement,” signals from Moscow suggest an extension could work.
There is a still a risk oil producers pump too much crude and prices fall, Novak said on Monday, suggesting he might support an extension of output cuts at a meeting of leading oil producers next month.
“This is not ruled out. A lot depends on the market in the third quarter, on the supply and demand balance,” he said, citing the effect of US-led trade wars and sanctions.
“There are big risks of over-production. But we need to analyze deeper and look at how events will develop in June in order to take a balanced decision at the joint OPEC+ meeting in July.”
Al-Falih said the OPEC+ group was working to take “preventive” measures to avoid sharp oil price declines.
Separately, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said oil prices could fall as low as $30 per barrel if OPEC and others did not extend the curbs.

Topics: OPEC Khalid Al-Falih Alexander Novak

