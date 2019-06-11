You are here

  • Home
  • Amazon dethrones Google as top global brand: survey
﻿

Amazon dethrones Google as top global brand: survey

The leading brands have embraced ‘disruptive’ business models to beat traditional rivals in the technology, finance and retail sectors. (Reuters)
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP
0

Amazon dethrones Google as top global brand: survey

  • The brand value of Amazon surged by 52 percent to $315 billion
  • Brand value on the key survey is calculated on the basis of the companies’ financial performance and their standing among consumers across the globe
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP
0

LONDON: US retail giant Amazon has moved past hi-tech titans Apple and Google to become the world’s most valuable brand, a key survey showed Tuesday.
The brand value of Amazon surged by 52 percent to $315 billion, global market research agency Kantar said in its 2019 100 Top BrandZ report.
Amazon jumped from third to first place to eclipse Google — which slid from first to third place with Apple holding on to the second spot.
The Seattle-based retail behemoth, founded by Jeff Bezos in his garage in 1994, topped the table thanks to key acquisitions, superior customer services and a disruptive business model, Kantar said in a statement.
“Amazon’s smart acquisitions, that have led to new revenue streams, excellent customer service provision and its ability to stay ahead of its competitors by offering a diverse ecosystem of products and services, have allowed Amazon to continuously accelerate its brand value growth,” said Kantar.
The agency, which is owned by British advertising group WPP, added that Amazon showed “little sign” of any slowdown in its growth.
The top ten companies were once again dominated by US firms, with Apple on $309.5 billion, Google on $309 billion and Microsoft on $251 billion.
Payments specialist Visa had the fifth biggest value at almost $178 billion, while social networking group Facebook was the sixth largest at nearly $159 billion.
For the first time, Alibaba beat Tencent to become the most valuable Chinese brand.
E-commerce leader Alibaba was the seventh biggest at $131.2 billion, up two places on the previous year.
Internet giant Tencent fell three spots to stand at number eight with a value of $130.9 billion.
In a sign of Asia’s growing importance, 23 of the top 100 brands were Asian — including 15 from China.
The leading brands have embraced “disruptive” business models to beat traditional rivals in the technology, finance and retail sectors.
“Amazon’s phenomenal brand value growth of almost $108 billion in the last year demonstrates how brands are now less anchored to individual categories and regions,” said Doreen Wang, Kantar’s global head of BrandZ.
“The boundaries are blurring as technology fluency allow brands, such as Amazon, Google and Alibaba, to offer a range of services across multiple consumer touchpoints.
“Using their consumer experience and expertise, these brands are crossing over into the business services sector, creating new opportunities for brand growth.
“Disruptive ecosystem models are flourishing in regions such as Asia, where consumers are more technology-enabled and where brands are integrating themselves into every aspect of people’s daily lives.”
Brand value on the key survey is calculated on the basis of the companies’ financial performance and their standing among consumers across the globe.

Topics: Amazon Google Facebook Apple brands

Related

0
Corporate News
Mobily among top 100 brands in KSA
0
Corporate News
UAE brands among winners of ‘World Branding Awards’

Goal to be world’s top phone maker some time off: Huawei executive

Updated 45 min 17 sec ago
Reuters
0

Goal to be world’s top phone maker some time off: Huawei executive

  • Huawei originally aimed to achieve feat in the fourth quarter of this year
  • Huawei currently sells 500,000 to 600,000 smartphones a day
Updated 45 min 17 sec ago
Reuters
0

SHANGHAI: China’s Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. will need more time to become the world’s largest smartphone maker, a goal it originally aimed to achieve in the fourth quarter of this year, a senior executive said on Tuesday.
“We would have become the largest in the fourth quarter (of this year) but now we feel that this process may take longer,” said Shao Yang, chief strategy officer of Huawei Consumer Business Group, without elaborating on reasons.
Huawei currently sells 500,000 to 600,000 smartphones a day, he said in a speech at the CES Asia technology show in Shanghai.
The comments come after the United States put Huawei on a blacklist last month that barred it from doing business with US companies on security grounds without government approval, prompting some global tech companies to cut ties with the world’s largest telecommunication equipment maker.
The company in January said it could become the world’s biggest-selling smartphone vendor this year even without the US market. It was the second-biggest vendor in the first quarter, behind South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., according to research and advisory firm Gartner.
Analysts estimate the recent US sanctions could push Huawei’s smartphone shipments down as much as a quarter this year and cause its handsets to disappear from overseas markets.

Topics: smartphone Huawei China retail

Related

0
Media
Facebook suspends app pre-installs on Huawei phones
0
Business & Economy
Google flags US national security risks from Huawei ban

Latest updates

Amazon dethrones Google as top global brand: survey
0
Facebook to unveil new versions of Portal video chat devices this autumn
0
Golden State Warriors hang on to stay alive, win Game 5 of NBA Finals
0
Goal to be world’s top phone maker some time off: Huawei executive
0
Court agrees to listen to Led Zeppelin in ‘Stairway’ appeal
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.