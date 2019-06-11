You are here

  • Home
  • DNA testing shows 900-year-old France’s grape varieties
﻿

DNA testing shows 900-year-old France’s grape varieties

A photo taken on August 28, 2017 shows grapes at a vineyard in Canakkale. (AFP)
Updated 11 June 2019
AFP
0

DNA testing shows 900-year-old France’s grape varieties

  • Savignan is the mother variety for more than two dozen white grapes, including gruner veltliner, chenin, riesling and petit manseng
Updated 11 June 2019
AFP
0

PARIS: Grape varieties brought to France by the Romans are identical to those grown for wine in some of the most famous appellations today, a new analysis of ancient vine DNA showed Monday.
Researchers unearthed evidence that one grape — from which well-known varieties such as chenin and riesling are derived — had been grown continuously for 900 years, long enough for a good many vintages.
Unlike many agricultural crops, which grow annually from seed, grapevines are normally propagated by replanting trimmings from an existing vine.
This saves both time and the risk of producing an inferior wine, and the new plants are genetically identical to their predecessors.
This means that a single generation of a grape variety can last for hundreds of years.
Written records suggest viniculture in France dates back to the sixth century BCE, introduced by the Greeks to their colony Massalia, the modern-day Marseille.
But until now scientists have been unable to accurately date many specific varieties, nor have they been able to chart how older vines are related to those used in winemaking today.
A Europe-wide team of archaeologists and geneticists analyzed the genomes of 28 grape pips unearthed at nine dig sites across France, the oldest dating to around 2,500 years ago.
They then cross-referenced them with a DNA database of modern varieties.
“We were able to show that we can identify varieties in the past, we can use these archaeological samples and get DNA from them and link them to modern varieties,” Nathan Wales, from the University of York’s Department of Archaeology, told AFP.
Among the most corking discoveries was savignan, a white grape variety dated to 1100 CE.
Savignan is today used to produce the famed vin jaune of the Jura region, which gets its unique palate and color from being stored in oak barrels for up to six years.
“That shows us that this grape has been maintained for at least 900 years,” said Wales, lead author of the study published in the journal Nature Plants.
“People have been taking that plant, cutting it, grafting it and maintaining that lineage. We have never had the opportunity to understand how long these processes have been going on.”

Savignan is the mother variety for more than two dozen white grapes, including gruner veltliner, chenin, riesling and petit manseng.
The team also found that humagne blanche, a white grape grown today in the Swiss Alps, was directly related to grapes grown in southern France by the Romans.
“There are stories where at some point Romans took vines into the Alps in Switzerland, and this shows that these stories were probably true,” said Wales.
“We have really close relationships between the archaeological samples and samples grown today.”
Other famous grapes, such as chardonnay and pinot noir, were proven to be virtually genetically identical to other Roman varieties.
“It kind of gives a new appreciation for this tradition, of winemaking, and the longevity of it,” Wales said.
“We knew that the Romans were doing cuttings but we didn’t know how long these particular grapes had been around but now we can see that these lineages have been maintained for thousands of years.”

Related

0
Offbeat
A Syrian couple’s quest to save the grapes of Raqqa
0
Offbeat
Japan grapes fetch $10,900 at auction

Indian temple helps nurture ‘extinct’ turtle back to life

Updated 11 June 2019
AFP
0

Indian temple helps nurture ‘extinct’ turtle back to life

  • The northeastern state of Assam was once rich in freshwater turtles, but habitat loss and over-exploitation depleted their population
  • The black softshell turtle was declared extinct in the wild in 2002
Updated 11 June 2019
AFP
0

HAJO, India: The black softshell turtle is officially extinct in the wild, but a centuries-old Indian temple and its nature-loving caretaker are helping the creature make a tentative comeback.
The northeastern state of Assam was once rich in freshwater turtles, but habitat loss and over-exploitation — they were once a popular local food — have massively depleted their population.
The black softshell turtle was declared extinct in the wild in 2002 by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, while the Indian softshell turtle and the Indian peacock softshell turtle are classified as vulnerable.
But all the while, the pond of the Hayagriva Madhav temple in the Hajjo pilgrimage center has provided a safe haven, thanks to the sacred status of turtles protecting them from harm.
“There are plenty of turtles in the temple pond,” said Jayaditya Purkayastha, from conservation group Good Earth.
The group has teamed up with the temple authorities in a breeding program.
“The population of the turtle in Assam has gone down by a great extent. So we thought we needed to intervene and do something to save the species from extinction,” he told AFP.
In January his organization’s first batch of 35 turtle hatchlings, including 16 black softshells hand-reared at the temple, was released into a nearby wildlife sanctuary.
A key figure is the caretaker of the temple pond, Pranab Malakar, who long before environmentalists became involved took a keen interest in the turtles’ wellbeing.
“I used to take care of them as I like them. Later, after I became associated with Good Earth, it became my responsibility,” he said.
“No one harms them here as they are incarnations of Lord Vishnu (a Hindu deity). I was born and grew up here. We have been seeing the turtles since our childhood. People respect them,” he said.
Malakar collects eggs laid by the turtles on the sandy banks of the pond — a new concrete bank had to be demolished a few years ago — and gingerly puts them into an incubator.
The project has been so successful that Good Earth has identified 18 other temple ponds in the area which could also be used for similar initiatives.
But it is not without its challenges.
For one thing, some of the hundreds of daily visitors to the temple outside Guwahati throw bread and other food to the turtles — which they clearly like.
“This has triggered some biological changes among the turtles in the pond. They have also lost their natural tendency of hunting for food,” Purkayastha said.

Topics: India environment

Related

0
World
Six convicted over rape, murder of eight-year-old Indian girl
Special 0
Sport
India defeat Australia in ‘Battle of the Bullies’

Latest updates

Lebanese businessman Nizar Zakka leaves Iran for Beirut after his release
0
Three militants, 9 children expelled to France from Turkey
0
Egypt demands Christie’s halt auction of King Tut statue
0
Iraqi Kurdistan names president’s cousin as their new PM
0
Indian court orders release of journalist held for Twitter post on Hindu leader
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.