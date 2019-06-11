You are here

  • Home
  • Oil rises on stronger financial markets, expectations of extended supply cuts
﻿

Oil rises on stronger financial markets, expectations of extended supply cuts

Global crude oil demand growth could drop below 1 million barrels per day in 2019, energy consultancy FGE said. (AFP)
Updated 11 June 2019
Reuters
0

Oil rises on stronger financial markets, expectations of extended supply cuts

  • Crude oil futures on Tuesday were pushed up by a broader lift in financial markets
  • Russia said on Monday it might support an extension of supply cuts that have been in place since January
Updated 11 June 2019
Reuters
0

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Tuesday in line with firmer financial markets and bolstered by expectations that producer group OPEC and its allies will keep withholding supply.
Front-month Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $62.71 at 0630 GMT, 42 cents, or 0.7 percent, above Friday’s close.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $53.85 per barrel, 59 cents, or 1.1 percent, above their last settlement.
Prices fell by around 1 percent in the previous session and crude futures are down by some 20 percent from their 2019 peaks in late April, dragged lower by a widespread economic downturn that has started to impact oil consumption.
Traders said crude oil futures on Tuesday were pushed up by a broader lift in financial markets after Beijing eased financing rules to stem an economic downturn.
On the production side, Russia said on Monday it might support an extension of supply cuts that have been in place since January, warning oil prices could fall as low as $30 per barrel if producers supply too much crude.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and some non-affiliated producers including Russia, known collectively as OPEC+, have withheld supplies since the start of the year to prop up prices.
OPEC+ is due to meet in late June or early July to decide output policy for the rest of the year.
“Without OPEC+ adherence to supply discipline in the deteriorating environment prices would drop to $40 in a heartbeat, which suggests the extension deal is a lock,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets.
Energy consultancy FGE said global crude oil demand growth could drop below 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2019, down from previous expectations of 1.3 to 1.4 million bpd.
“This effectively gives us an extra 300,000-400,000 barrels per day of supply,” said FGE chairman Fereidun Fesharaki.
Despite Tuesday’s stronger markets, concerns about the health of the global economy remained.
“With China slowing, the EU sickly and the US data starting to wobble, an economic downturn remains a clear and present danger,” said Innes.

Topics: Oil energy Markets

Related

0
Business & Economy
Oil rises as Saudi Arabia sees producers sticking with ongoing supply cuts
0
Business & Economy
Iran has no plans to leave OPEC: Iranian oil minister

Iraq says decision on Russian wheat imports could be months away

Updated 27 min 43 sec ago
Reuters
0

Iraq says decision on Russian wheat imports could be months away

  • Local wheat production so far from this year’s harvest was 2.5 million tons
  • “We hope that our production is going up and this will affect what we do for the future,” an official said
Updated 27 min 43 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: Iraq is still holding discussions over possible wheat imports with Russia and it could be months before any outcome is known, Iraq’s deputy trade minister said on Tuesday.
“Up until now we cannot say whether we will take or not — it depends on the results,” Haitham Jameel Ismail Al-Khshali said.
Al-Khshali said a technical group of Iraqi specialists was looking into the issue.
“It will take some time ... maybe a few months,” he told Reuters on the sidelines of an International Grains Council conference in London.
Iraq, which sources its wheat from Australia, the United States and Canada, has specific requirements for its imports.
“We are open to all countries in the world,” Al-Khshali said.
“With Russia we are not finished yet — we cannot announce now something until all these talks are finished.”
Al-Khshali said local wheat production so far from this year’s harvest was 2.5 million tons, adding it potentially could reach 4 million or 5 million tons.
When asked about wheat imports this year, he said “until now we cannot say — it depends on our production.”
“We hope that our production is going up and this will affect what we do for the future,” he added.
Interfax quoted Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih as saying on Monday that Riyadh may allow deliveries of Russian wheat in July.
Al-Falih said the Saudi side had not yet finished testing Russian wheat, adding he hoped a decision would be reached in July.

Topics: Iraq wheat Russia

Related

0
Middle-East
Iraqi Kurdistan names president’s cousin as their new PM
0
Middle-East
Francis wants first papal visit to Iraq

Latest updates

Sudan businesses shut as protesters keep up civil disobedience
0
Iraq says decision on Russian wheat imports could be months away
0
Indian toddler trapped in well dies amid 110-hour rescue attempt
0
France smashes neo-Nazi cell over plot to hit places of worship
0
Dubai Airports pledges to ban single-use plastic in environmental push
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.