You are here

  • Home
  • Superstar Rihanna opens up about her relationship with her Saudi beau
﻿

Superstar Rihanna opens up about her relationship with her Saudi beau

Rihanna also hinted at an upcoming album she’s been working on. (File/AFP))
Updated 11 June 2019
Arab News
0

Superstar Rihanna opens up about her relationship with her Saudi beau

  • Paulson grilled the Fenty owner about her personal life
  • The pop star revealed that she wants to be mother “more than anything in my life”
Updated 11 June 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Pop star and beauty tycoon Rihanna said she is giving more importance to her personal life, and referred to her relationship with her Saudi boyfriend, in a recent interview published by a US magazine.

“I’ve made little things a big deal, like going for a walk or going to the grocery store. I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me,” she said in a conversation with “Ocean’s 8” co-star Sarah Paulson for Interview Magazine.

Paulson grilled the Fenty owner about her personal life, at one point asking her who she was dating, which she answered: “Google it.”

Paulson then asked her if she was in love, and she said “Of course I am.”

“Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well,” Rihanna said, alluding to her reported relationship with Hassan Jameel, a Saudi businessman, whom she was first linked to when a photo of them went viral in 2017.

The 31-year-old star opened up about her relationship with Jameel, discussing how it affected her work-life balance.

“It’s only the last couple years that I started to realize that you need to make time for yourself, because your mental health depends on it… I’ll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar we now have the infamous “P,” which means personal days. This is a new thing,” she said.

READ MORE: Rihanna enjoys Italy holiday with Saudi boyfriend and family

When asked about getting married, Rihanna paused, and then answered: “Only God knows that, girl. We plan and God laughs, right?”

Although marriage plans seem to be far-fetched, the pop star revealed that she wants to be mother “more than anything in my life.”

Rihanna also hinted at an upcoming album she’s been working on, after a three-year hiatus after “Anti” — her eighth album released in 2016.

Topics: Rihanna Hassan Jameel #BillionTreeTsunami

Related

0
Fashion
Rihanna to launch her own luxury fashion label
0
Offbeat
Rihanna enjoys Italy holiday with Saudi boyfriend and family

Cannes Palm d’Or winner ‘Parasite’ is a brutal look at social inequality

Updated 11 June 2019
Gautaman Bhaskaran
0

Cannes Palm d’Or winner ‘Parasite’ is a brutal look at social inequality

  • “Parasite” is Bong’s best work since “Memories of Murder,” “The Host” and “Okja”
  • It is a brutal portrait of class hierarchy and how it pushes people to turn to crime
Updated 11 June 2019
Gautaman Bhaskaran
0

CANNES: The Palm d’Or award at the recent Cannes Film Festival in France went to an Asian title for the second consecutive year.

While Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “Shoplifters” won the honor in 2018, South Korean work “Parasite” by Bong Joon-ho clinched this year’s edition. Both movies touched on a similar theme — dysfunctional people driven to despair by inequality. Men and women come together in “Shoplifters” to form the loosest pretense of a family, in order to steal a living, but “Parasite” features a real family who try to better their lives by worming their way into a super-rich household.

A brutal portrait of class hierarchy and how it pushes people to turn to crime, “Parasite” is Bong’s best work since “Memories of Murder,” “The Host” and “Okja.” But the real beauty of this film is its ability to weave the story through an array of bumbling, almost comical, characters.

Family patriarch, Ki-taek (Song Kang-ho), is brought to tears of laughter by the most mundane of his children’s achievements. “Does Oxford have a course in forgery?” he asks his daughter, Ki-Jung (Park So-dam), as she replicates a degree for her brother, Ki-woo (Choi Woo-shik), before guffawing at his own levity.

When Ki-woo gets a chance to coach the daughter of a rich businessman, Park (Lee Sun-kyun), he leaves behind his struggling days of folding pizza boxes, and brings his sister, mother and father into the prosperous household with him. Ki-Jung begins to teach Park’s son, her mother becomes a maid and Ki-taek the chauffeur. The family’s days in a dark and damp apartment with a leaking roof are over. Or, so it appears, until a series of incidents lead to an unexpected climax.

“Parasite” is a polished effort, tightly scripted with scenes seamlessly merging into one another, despite the occasional bit of overacting. The movie might not match “Shoplifters,” but Bong’s effort is South Korea’s most impressive production in quite some time.

Topics: Cannes film review

Related

0
Lifestyle
Cannes winner Al-Jafari sheds light on his film
0
Art & Culture
Bong d’Or: Korean director wins Cannes’ top prize

Latest updates

Russia to deliver missile defence system to Turkey in July: Kremlin
0
In Syria’s breadbasket, Kurds and regime battle for wheat
0
Sudan businesses shut as protesters keep up civil disobedience
0
Iraq says decision on Russian wheat imports could be months away
0
Indian toddler trapped in well dies amid 110-hour rescue attempt
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.