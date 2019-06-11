Superstar Rihanna opens up about her relationship with her Saudi beau

DUBAI: Pop star and beauty tycoon Rihanna said she is giving more importance to her personal life, and referred to her relationship with her Saudi boyfriend, in a recent interview published by a US magazine.

“I’ve made little things a big deal, like going for a walk or going to the grocery store. I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me,” she said in a conversation with “Ocean’s 8” co-star Sarah Paulson for Interview Magazine.

Paulson grilled the Fenty owner about her personal life, at one point asking her who she was dating, which she answered: “Google it.”

Paulson then asked her if she was in love, and she said “Of course I am.”

“Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well,” Rihanna said, alluding to her reported relationship with Hassan Jameel, a Saudi businessman, whom she was first linked to when a photo of them went viral in 2017.

The 31-year-old star opened up about her relationship with Jameel, discussing how it affected her work-life balance.

“It’s only the last couple years that I started to realize that you need to make time for yourself, because your mental health depends on it… I’ll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar we now have the infamous “P,” which means personal days. This is a new thing,” she said.

When asked about getting married, Rihanna paused, and then answered: “Only God knows that, girl. We plan and God laughs, right?”

Although marriage plans seem to be far-fetched, the pop star revealed that she wants to be mother “more than anything in my life.”

Rihanna also hinted at an upcoming album she’s been working on, after a three-year hiatus after “Anti” — her eighth album released in 2016.