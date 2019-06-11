You are here

Oman’s tourism rates soar as expat numbers plummet

Europeans still account for the bulk of non-Arab visitors to Oman. (File/Shutterstock)
Arab News
DUBAI: The number of foreign tourists visiting Oman in April rose by more than a third compared with the same time last year, according to figures issued by the National Center for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

There were 330,685 foreign visitors to Oman in April 2019 – 84,452 more than the same month in the previous year, accounting for a 34.3 percent increase.

The majority of the visitors were GCC nationals – with 152,249 visitors making up 46 percent of the overall number of tourists in April this year, an increase of 41 percent.

There were 155,810 non-Arab nationals visiting from across the world, with the main bulk from Europe – predominantly Germany, the UK, Italy and Spain.

Oman saw 14,000 cruise ship visitors for the same time period – that was 53.7 percent more than the same month in 2018.   

And the number of hotel guests rose by nearly half as much from 134,000 in April 2018 to 199,000 in April, 2019.

While the number of guests staying in Oman’s hotels increased, room rates remained steady year-on-year, although occupancy rates fell slightly from 64.3 percent to 63 percent.

While the report did not attempt to explain the latter, local press have reported an increase in the number of available hotel and hotel apartment rooms across the country.

But while the number of foreign tourists is on the increase, the country’s Omanization project has seen the expat population fall below 2 million for the first time in two years, the NCSI said in a separate report.

The drop means foreign residents now only account for 43 percent of the country’s overall population – the lowest in three years.

The decline in expat numbers is the result of Oman’s ongoing expat visa ban for certain professions and industries aimed at tackling the number of unemployed locals.

Pakistan to present austerity-centered budget following IMF deal

Updated 6 min 36 sec ago
AFP
0

Pakistan to present austerity-centered budget following IMF deal

  • Pakistan has struggled for decades to collect taxes
  • Only around one percent of the 200-million strong population filed a return in 2018, according to estimates
Updated 6 min 36 sec ago
AFP
0

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government was set to present an austerity-focused budget Tuesday, weeks after the country reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a $6 billion bailout.
The presentation of Khan’s first budget comes just a day after the government released the latest round of bleak economic figures for the cash-strapped country, showing growth for the current fiscal year falling to 3.3 percent — well below the 6.2 percent target.
The release of the figures comes as discontent simmers in Pakistan following repeated devaluations of the rupee, soaring inflation, and increasing utility costs.
The economic pain follows months of failed efforts by Khan’s administration to stave off ballooning fiscal and balance of payments deficits, along with low tax yields and mounting debt.
“Prime Minister Imran Khan has committed to ... trying to correct things permanently even if we go through hard times for six months or one year or one and a half years,” said the country’s finance adviser, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, late Monday.
Earlier Monday, Khan took to the country’s airways for the second time in recent weeks to plead with Pakistanis to declare their assets in the latest scheme aimed at increasing tax revenues.
Pakistan has struggled for decades to collect taxes with estimates suggesting that only around one percent of the 200-million strong population filed a return in 2018.
The agreement eked out with the IMF still needs final approval by the fund’s board, and it is widely believed the body is waiting for the presentation of the budget before giving the final sign-off.
Analysts have warned the IMF deal would likely come with myriad restrictions that could bridle Khan’s grand promises to build an Islamic welfare state, as the country is forced to tighten its purse strings.
Pakistan’s increasing economic woes also come as the country is facing possible sanctions from the Financial Action Task Force — a money-laundering monitor based in Paris — for failing to rein-in terror financing.
The organization will decide soon whether to add Pakistan to a blacklist that would trigger automatic sanctions, further weakening an already-faltering economy.
To add to its troubles, the United States has also warned it will be watching closely to ensure Pakistan does not use IMF money to repay debts to China, which has poured billions into the country for infrastructure projects under its Belt and Road Initiative.

