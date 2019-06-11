You are here

  • Home
  • Thai junta chief proclaimed second-time prime minister
﻿

Thai junta chief proclaimed second-time prime minister

Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha has served as prime minister since he led a military coup that toppled an elected government in 2014. (EPA)
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters
0

Thai junta chief proclaimed second-time prime minister

  • Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha has served as prime minister since he led a military coup that toppled an elected government in 2014
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters
0

BANGKOK: Thailand’s king formally endorsed former army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha as an elected prime minister on Tuesday, five years after he seized power in a military coup, though the makeup of his coalition government’s cabinet is unclear.

Prayuth’s unwieldy coalition will face fierce opposition from the Democratic Front of seven parties that says the military junta’s electoral rules ensured a victory for pro-army forces and whose members have been subjected to what they denounce as legal harassment.

Thailand held a bitterly fought general election in March, and the new parliament last week voted for Prayuth as prime minister, thanks to the votes of the upper house, the Senate, which was entirely appointed by the military junta Prayuth had led since 2104.

In the 500-member elected lower House of Representatives, his 19-party coalition holds only a slim majority and media has been rife with reports of wrangling over cabinet positions.

Prayuth earlier on Tuesday expressed optimism.

“The policy ideas proposed by parties are all beneficial to the people. So, the government that comes from the election and through the joining of members of parliament must be a government of all Thais,” he said

“I hope things will be sorted out as soon as possible.”

During the swearing-in, Prayuth bowed to a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn. The monarch, who was formally crowned in ornate rites last month, did not attend the ceremony.

“I will promote a peaceful environment for a unified society based on love, unity and compassion ... and I will safeguard the dignity of the institutions of state, religion and the monarchy, which are deeply cherished by the people of Thailand,” Prayuth said.

The junta leader had campaigned on a promise of bringing an end to confrontation between opponents and supporters of ousted prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, whose loyalists lead the Pheu Thai Party that heads the Democratic Front.

Prayuth’s party members have in some cases accused rivals of insufficient loyalty to the monarchy, and the leader of the opposition Future Forward Party — also part of the Democratic Front — faces police charges of sedition and cybercrime.

Topics: politics Thailand

Related

0
World
Parliament confirms Thai coup leader Prayuth as prime minister
0
World
Thai opposition urges rejection of pro-junta coalition

North Korean leader’s slain half-brother was a CIA informant — Wall Street Journal

Updated 11 June 2019
Reuters
0

North Korean leader’s slain half-brother was a CIA informant — Wall Street Journal

  • Kim Jong Nam was killed with a banned chemical weapon in Malaysia in 2017
  • South Korean and US officials accused North Korean authorities of ordering the assassination
Updated 11 June 2019
Reuters
0

WASHINGTON: Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un who was killed in Malaysia in 2017, had been an informant for the US Central Intelligence Agency, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
The Journal cited an unnamed “person knowledgeable about the matter” for the report, and said many details of Kim Jong Nam’s relationship with the CIA remained unclear.
Reuters could not independently confirm the story. The CIA declined to comment.
The Journal quoted the person as saying “There was a nexus” between the CIA and Kim Jong Nam.
“Several former US officials said the half brother, who had lived outside of North Korea for many years and had no known power base in Pyongyang, was unlikely to be able to provide details of the secretive country’s inner workings,” the Journal said.
The former officials also said Kim Jong Nam had been almost certainly in contact with security services of other countries, particularly China’s, the Journal said.
Kim Jong Nam’s role as a CIA informant is mentioned in a new book about Kim Jong Un, “The Great Successor,” by Washington Post reporter Anna Fifield that is due to be published on Tuesday. Fifield says Kim Jong Nam usually met his handlers in Singapore and Malaysia, citing a source with knowledge of the intelligence.
The book says that security camera footage from Kim Jong Nam’s last trip to Malaysia showed him in a hotel elevator with an Asian-looking man who was reported to be a US intelligence agent. It said Kim’s backpack contained $120,000 in cash, which could have been payment for intelligence-related activities, or earnings from his casino businesses.
South Korean and US officials have said the North Korean authorities had ordered the assassination of Kim Jong Nam, who had been critical of his family’s dynastic rule. Pyongyang has denied the allegation.
Two women were charged with poisoning Kim Jong Nam by smearing his face with liquid VX, a banned chemical weapon, at Kuala Lumpur airport in February 2017. Malaysia released Doan Thi Huong, who is Vietnamese, in May, and Indonesian Siti Aisyah in March.
According to the Journal, the person said Kim Jong Nam had traveled to Malaysia in February 2017 to meet his CIA contact, although that may not have been the sole purpose of the trip.
US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have met twice, in Hanoi in February and Singapore last June, seeming to build personal goodwill but failing to agree on a deal to lift US sanctions in exchange for North Korea abandoning its nuclear and missile programs.

 

 

Topics: Kim Jong Un CIA Kuala Lumpur International Airport

Related

0
World
Malaysia says VX nerve agent was used in murder of Kim Jong Nam
0
World
Murdered N.Korean Kim Jong Nam had $100,000 in backpack, police witness says

Latest updates

Thai junta chief proclaimed second-time prime minister
0
Iran will hand over detained Lebanese businessman Nizar Zakka to Lebanon: Iranian Judiciary spokesman
0
Oman’s tourism rates soar as expat numbers plummet
0
Superstar Rihanna opens up about her relationship with her Saudi beau
0
Pakistan to present austerity-centered budget following IMF deal
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.