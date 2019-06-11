Three militants, 9 children expelled to France from Turkey

Egypt, Morocco, Jordan to attend Bahrain workshop on Palestine investment

LONDON: Egypt, Morocco and Jordan have informed the US that they will attend an upcoming conference on investment in Palestinian areas to be held in Bahrain in late June, according to a White House official.

The White House announced last month that it would co-host the June 25-26 conference with Bahrain focusing on economic aspects of the long-delayed “Deal of the Century” US peace plan, with the declared aim of achieving Palestinian prosperity.

The conference “serves no other purpose” than to help the Palestinian people “through developing their abilities and enhancing their resources,” the Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa said in May.

Egypt and Jordan's participation is considered especially important since they have historically been key players in Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts.

However, Palestinian leaders have threatened to boycott the conference.