Three militants, 9 children expelled to France from Turkey

A vehicle, left, allegedly transporting orphaned children of French militants leaves the Velizy-Villacoublay airport on Monday, June 10, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 11 June 2019
AFP
Three militants, 9 children expelled to France from Turkey

  The three adults were taken into custody by the French authorities
Updated 11 June 2019
AFP
PARIS: Three French militants and their nine children returned to France on Tuesday after being expelled by Turkey, a day after France took back 12 orphaned children of French militants from camps in northern Syria.
The three adults — a 35-year-old man and two women, one aged 36 — were taken into custody by the French authorities and the children were placed under the protection of the state.

Egypt, Morocco, Jordan to attend Bahrain workshop on Palestine investment

Updated 30 min 13 sec ago
Arab News
Egypt, Morocco, Jordan to attend Bahrain workshop on Palestine investment

  • Egypt and Jordan's participation is considered especially important
  • Palestinian leaders have threatened to boycott the conference
Updated 30 min 13 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: Egypt, Morocco and Jordan have informed the US that they will attend an upcoming conference on investment in Palestinian areas to be held in Bahrain in late June, according to a White House official.

The White House announced last month that it would co-host the June 25-26 conference with Bahrain focusing on economic aspects of the long-delayed “Deal of the Century” US peace plan, with the declared aim of achieving Palestinian prosperity.

The conference “serves no other purpose” than to help the Palestinian people “through developing their abilities and enhancing their resources,” the Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa said in May.

Egypt and Jordan's participation is considered especially important since they have historically been key players in Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts.

However, Palestinian leaders have threatened to boycott the conference.

