Three militants, 9 children expelled to France from Turkey

PARIS: Three French militants and their nine children returned to France on Tuesday after being expelled by Turkey, a day after France took back 12 orphaned children of French militants from camps in northern Syria.
The three adults — a 35-year-old man and two women, one aged 36 — were taken into custody by the French authorities and the children were placed under the protection of the state.
