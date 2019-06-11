You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli and Palestinian forces exchange fire in West Bank
﻿

Israeli and Palestinian forces exchange fire in West Bank

Israeli security forces take position during a weekly demonstration by Palestinians in the village of Kfar Qaddum, near Nablus in the occupied West Bank. (AFP)
Updated 11 June 2019
AP
0

Israeli and Palestinian forces exchange fire in West Bank

  • Israel and the Palestinians maintain close security cooperation in the West Bank in a shared struggle against the Islamic militant group Hamas
Updated 11 June 2019
AP
0

JERUSALEM: Israeli and Palestinian forces have engaged in a rare shootout in the West Bank.
Palestinian officials say one officer was lightly wounded in Tuesday’s gunfight, which erupted overnight in the city of Nablus.
Despite poor political relations, Israel and the Palestinians maintain close security cooperation in the West Bank in a shared struggle against the Islamic militant group Hamas.
The Israeli military said its soldiers identified a group of armed suspects that they realized only later were Palestinian security. Media reports said the soldiers opened fire mistakenly.
But Adnan Dmeiri, spokesman for Palestinian security, said Israel knew “exactly” where the Palestinian forces were stationed. He accused Israel of opening fire intentionally “for political reasons.”
The Israeli military announced an investigation. Dmeiri says the Palestinians refused to join the investigation.

Topics: Palestine West Bank Israel

Related

0
Middle-East
Palestine says US ambassador helps Israel to annex part of West Bank
0
Middle-East
Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank clashes

Egypt, Morocco, Jordan to attend Bahrain workshop on Palestine investment

Updated 3 min 1 sec ago
Arab News
0

Egypt, Morocco, Jordan to attend Bahrain workshop on Palestine investment

  • Egypt and Jordan's participation is considered especially important
  • Palestinian leaders have threatened to boycott the conference
Updated 3 min 1 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: Egypt, Morocco and Jordan have informed the US that they will attend an upcoming conference on investment in Palestinian areas to be held in Bahrain in late June, according to a White House official.

The White House announced last month that it would co-host the June 25-26 conference with Bahrain focusing on economic aspects of the long-delayed “Deal of the Century” US peace plan, with the declared aim of achieving Palestinian prosperity.

The conference “serves no other purpose” than to help the Palestinian people “through developing their abilities and enhancing their resources,” the Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa said in May.

Egypt and Jordan's participation is considered especially important since they have historically been key players in Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts.

The White House hailed the countries' attendance as “welcome news,” a sign “that our workshop is gathering momentum as we had anticipated.”

The level of their representatives was not immediately known, but the US had extended invitations to finance ministers.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE are already scheduled to attend.

Presidential advisers Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt made personal appeals to the kings of Morocco and Jordan during their recent tour of the Middle East  to rally support for the plan.

However, Palestinian leaders have threatened to boycott the conference.

Related

0
Media
Qatari media incites boycott of Bahrain’s Palestinian workshop, but ignores leaks about own regime attendance
0
Middle-East
Bahrain says conference co-hosted with US aimed at helping Palestinians

Latest updates

US issues Syria-related sanctions: Treasury
0
Dubai issues new financial center insolvency law after Abraaj collapse
0
Men on the moon so why no World Cup group-stage reserve days?: Bangladesh coach
0
Morocco favors local institutional investors in Maroc Telecom stake sale
0
Greece: 7 dead after migrant boat capsizes off Lesbos
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.