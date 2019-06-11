France smashes neo-Nazi cell over plot to hit places of worship

PARIS: French police smashed a neo-Nazi cell accused of plotting attacks on Jewish or Muslim places of worship, judicial sources said Tuesday.
Five members of the group, who were “close in ideology to the neo-Nazi movement” were charged between September and May over the alleged plot, which was still “ill-defined,” a source close to the investigation said.
