Indian toddler trapped in well dies amid 110-hour rescue attempt

The boy fell into the well last Thursday and state authorities dug a parallel well to save the boy. (AP)
Updated 11 June 2019
AP
Updated 11 June 2019
AP
NEW DELHI: A 2-year-old boy who fell deep into an unused well in an Indian village has been confirmed dead after rescuers worked nearly 110 hours to reach him, a hospital official said Tuesday.
The boy was removed from the well on Tuesday but doctors at a hospital in Chandigarh, the Punjab state capital, found him dead on arrival, Anil Kumar said.
The boy fell into the well outside his house in Sangrur district last Thursday and was stuck at a depth of 125 feet (38 meters), the Press Trust of India news agency said. Authorities dug a parallel well in an attempt to save the boy.
Wells dug for water are often left uncovered in India.

0
0
Four passengers die in ‘unbearable’ heat on Indian train

Updated 11 June 2019
AFP
Four passengers die in ‘unbearable’ heat on Indian train

  • The four died Monday while traveling from Agra, where the Taj Mahal is, to Coimbatore in the country’s south
  • A passenger who was a part of the group that boarded in Agra said the train was stiflingly hot
Updated 11 June 2019
AFP
NEW DELHI: Four people died in ‘unbearable’ heat while traveling by train in northern India, which has been in the grip of a heatwave for two weeks, officials and passengers said Tuesday.
The four died Monday while traveling from Agra — the city of the Taj Mahal — to Coimbatore in the country’s south.
“Heat seems to be a factor,” Indian Railways spokesman Ajit Kumar Singh told AFP, “it is really unfortunate.”
“When the train was approaching Jhansi, we got a call from the on-board staff that one of the passengers is unconscious,” Singh said.
“We rushed medical staff to the station but they found that three of the passengers were already dead.”
A fourth person died later in hospital.
Temperatures have hovered around 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) in Jhansi, in northern Uttar Pradesh state, in recent days.
Singh said the Kerala Express train had no technical problems, but the tourists were not in air-conditioned coaches.
A passenger who was a part of the group that boarded in Agra said the train was stiflingly hot.
“Shortly after we left Agra, the heat became unbearable and some people started complaining of breathing problems and uneasiness,” the passenger was quoted as saying by News18 television.
“Before we could get some help, they collapsed.”
One of the dead was 81 years old, the channel said.
Much of India has been sweltering in temperatures that have risen above 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) in northern Rajasthan state. A number of deaths from heatstroke have been reported.
Temperatures touched 50.3 degrees Celsius in the Rajasthan town of Churu recently, just below India’s record of 51 degrees.

0
0
0
