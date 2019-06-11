You are here

Iraq says decision on Russian wheat imports could be months away

Iraq, which sources its wheat from Australia, the United States and Canada, has specific requirements for its imports. (File/AFP)
Reuters
  • Local wheat production so far from this year’s harvest was 2.5 million tons
  • “We hope that our production is going up and this will affect what we do for the future,” an official said
Reuters
LONDON: Iraq is still holding discussions over possible wheat imports with Russia and it could be months before any outcome is known, Iraq’s deputy trade minister said on Tuesday.
“Up until now we cannot say whether we will take or not — it depends on the results,” Haitham Jameel Ismail Al-Khshali said.
Al-Khshali said a technical group of Iraqi specialists was looking into the issue.
“It will take some time ... maybe a few months,” he told Reuters on the sidelines of an International Grains Council conference in London.
Iraq, which sources its wheat from Australia, the United States and Canada, has specific requirements for its imports.
“We are open to all countries in the world,” Al-Khshali said.
“With Russia we are not finished yet — we cannot announce now something until all these talks are finished.”
Al-Khshali said local wheat production so far from this year’s harvest was 2.5 million tons, adding it potentially could reach 4 million or 5 million tons.
When asked about wheat imports this year, he said “until now we cannot say — it depends on our production.”
“We hope that our production is going up and this will affect what we do for the future,” he added.
Interfax quoted Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih as saying on Monday that Riyadh may allow deliveries of Russian wheat in July.
Al-Falih said the Saudi side had not yet finished testing Russian wheat, adding he hoped a decision would be reached in July.

Topics: Iraq wheat Russia

Dubai Airports pledges to ban single-use plastic in environmental push

Arab News
Dubai Airports pledges to ban single-use plastic in environmental push

  • Dubai's busiest airport pledges to ban the use of single-use plastic
  • There were 150,000 plastic straws prevented from being used in one day
Arab News
DUBAI: Single-use plastic is set to be banned from retail outlets operating in Dubai International Airport from January 2020 as it continues in its efforts to slash the amount of plastic waste it produces.

The airport already recycles 43,000 tons of glass, paper, and other types of waste every year, according to a press statement released by Dubai Airports announcing its latest pledge to help save the environment.

In one day the pledge prevented 150,000 plastic straws from being used – that’s the equivalent of 30,000 meters of plastic.

Dubai Airports Executive Vice President, Eugene Barry said the company was working with retail and food companies operating in the airport to meet the pledge.

“At an airport that hosts some 90 million people per year, we believe we can make a tangible difference by eliminating single-use plastics in consumer spaces,” Barry said.

In the last six months Dubai Airports disposed of 16 tons of single-use plastic bottles and caps the statement added.

It is not the first time a UAE-based aviation company has taken environment friendly steps.

In April Etihad Airways marked Earth Day by operating its first long-haul flight without single-use plastic.

Topics: Dubai Airports environmental Plastic ban plastic waste straws

