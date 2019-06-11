You are here

  • Home
  • Sudan businesses shut as protesters keep up civil disobedience
﻿

Sudan businesses shut as protesters keep up civil disobedience

Sudanese vendors sell vegetables in the central market of Khartoum on June 10, 2019, as most of the shops and businesses remained shut. (AFP)
Updated 11 June 2019
AFP
0

Sudan businesses shut as protesters keep up civil disobedience

  • The military-led government has blamed deteriorating conditions in Khartoum on the protesters’ disobedience campaign
  • The generals said they will reinforce security forces on the ground
Updated 11 June 2019
AFP
0

KHARTOUM: A protest strike kept businesses shut and residents indoors in the Sudanese capital Tuesday as a top US diplomat prepared a visit to press the ruling generals to halt a bloody crackdown.
Protest leaders stepped up the pressure on the generals by announcing they would soon release a list of members for a new ruling body — the key point of dispute between the two sides.
Most shops and businesses remained closed on the third day of a civil disobedience campaign launched by protest leaders after a crackdown on a weeks-long sit-in left dozens dead on June 3.
Public buses were operating in some parts of the capital, but Khartoum’s main business and commercial districts were shut down, an AFP correspondent reported.
Paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces — accused by witnesses, protesters and human rights groups of having played the lead role in the June 3 crackdown — patrolled several districts of the city in their trademark pickup trucks fitted with heavy machine guns.
Fewer people were on the streets than usual.
“In the last three days, we have lost a lot of money,” said Ibrahim Omar, an employee at a tour firm. Travel agencies have been hit hard by a nationwide Internet blackout on Monday.
“We cannot do anything. We are not doing any international flight bookings. I hope it does not continue like this,” Omar said.
But protesters say their shutdown is already successful.
“This shows clearly what we can do, and also in a peaceful way,” said Ishraga Mohamed.
“Such a campaign does not lead to killing people and at the same time puts pressure on the military council. We will continue with it until our goal is achieved,” she told AFP.
Protest leaders vowed to name a new ruling body to replace the generals.
“The Alliance for Freedom and Change (AFC) will reveal its sovereign council and a prime minister in an announcement to be made at a suitable time,” the Sudanese Professionals Association, a key member of the umbrella protest movement, said late on Monday.
The crackdown by the military came after negotiations between protest leaders and the generals collapsed late last month over who should lead the new governing body — a civilian or a soldier.
The AFC said the disobedience campaign “clearly shows that the Sudanese people are rejecting the military council and its militias and they have lost their legitimacy.”
Since toppling longtime President Omar Al-Bashir on April 11, the generals have resisted demonstrators’ demands, backed by Western and most African governments, to make way for a civilian-led transition.
The US assistant secretary of state for African affairs, Tibor Nagy, plans to meet both the generals and protest leaders in Khartoum, the State Department said.
He is to leave on the trip on Wednesday and also visit Addis Ababa to discuss the Sudan crisis with Ethiopian leaders and the African Union.
“He will call for a cessation of attacks against civilians and urge parties to work toward creating an enabling environment” for talks to resume, the State Department said on Monday.
The military-led government has blamed deteriorating conditions in Khartoum on the protesters’ disobedience campaign, which has seen makeshift barricades thrown up in a number of districts.
“We are appealing to those who blocked the roads to open them for all the sick people ... since many people lost their lives because they cannot reach the hospital,” senior health ministry official Mohamed Altom told reporters during a tour organized by the ministry.
The generals said they will reinforce security forces on the ground.
“The military council has decided to reinforce the presence of armed forces, RSF and other regular forces to help normal life return,” a general said late on Sunday.

Topics: Sudan Sudan protests Sudan military council

Related

0
Middle-East
Sudan’s military blames protest leaders for escalation
0
Middle-East
Four killed in Sudan as protesters launch civil disobedience campaign

Algeria car tycoon associates probed for graft: prosecutor

Updated 35 min 59 sec ago
AFP
0

Algeria car tycoon associates probed for graft: prosecutor

Updated 35 min 59 sec ago
AFP
0

ALGIERS: A prosecutor said Tuesday that 45 people including senior officials connected to Algerian automobile tycoon Mahieddine Tahkout are under investigation for corruption and money laundering.
Of 56 persons of interest in the case, 45 are under judicial investigation, the Algiers prosecutor said in a statement broadcast by state television.
The investigating judge had “decided to place 19 of the accused in provisional detention and to conditionally release seven” suspects, the statement said.
The 19 others under investigation remained free without restrictions, it added.
A lawyer for Tahkout told AFP on Monday that the tycoon had been placed in provisional detention on corruption allegations.
Tahkout is a close associate of longtime leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was forced to step down in April after weeks of mass protests.
Demonstrations have continued since the ailing president stepped down, as protesters demand that regime insiders also exit as a precursor to independent institutions being set up.
Thousands of students and teachers took to the streets of the capital on Tuesday, rejecting dialogue with interim President Abdelkader Bensalah.
Tahkout’s business group owns one of Algeria’s biggest automobile dealerships.
Among those accused alongside Tahkout are his son and two of his brothers, 38 civil servants and three employees of Tahkout’s businesses, according to the prosecutor.
The 45 under investigation are being probed for money laundering, concealing the illicit transfer of goods obtained through corruption, and squandering public money.
Among the remaining 11 persons of interest are a former prime minister, two former ministers and a current minister, the statement said, without giving names.
The positions occupied by the 11 at the time of the alleged events means they enjoy immunity, but their cases have been sent to the public prosecutor to decide on further action.
The justice ministry said Monday that Algeria’s upper house would vote on June 19 on whether to lift the parliamentary immunity of two Bouteflika-era ministers — Said Barkat and Djamel Ould Abbes.
Several prominent politicians and businessmen linked to Bouteflika have been detained or questioned in connection with corruption since the president was forced to step down after two decades in power.

Related

0
Middle-East
‘You all go’ — thousands of Algerians demonstrate for political reforms
0
Middle-East
Algerians rally for change despite arrests

Latest updates

Johnson builds momentum in UK PM race
0
Pakistani politician arrested in London amid probe of speeches
0
Algeria car tycoon associates probed for graft: prosecutor
0
Israeli court finalizes Jerusalem church land sale to settler group
0
US sanctions Syrian businessman Samer Foz, entities for links to Assad
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.