Greece: 7 dead after migrant boat capsizes off Lesbos

Although the distance from Turkey is short, smugglers often use unseaworthy boats and pack them way beyond capacity, leading to many sinking or capsizing. (AFP)
  • Greece’s coast guard said 57 people had been rescued, while seven people — two girls, four women and a man — were pulled from the water unconscious and later confirmed dead
  • A search and rescue operation in the area off the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos was called off after all those on board had been accounted for
ATHENS: A boat carrying dozens of migrants to a Greek island from the nearby Turkish coast capsized early Tuesday, leaving seven people dead, including two children.
Greece’s coast guard said 57 people had been rescued, while seven people — two girls, four women and a man — were pulled from the water unconscious and later confirmed dead.
A search and rescue operation in the area off the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos was called off after all those on board had been accounted for, the coast guard said. There were no further passengers reported missing.
It was not immediately clear why the boat capsized.
The number of people heading to the Greek islands from the nearby Turkish coast has decreased significantly since the height of the refugee crisis in 2015, when thousands would arrive each day. But hundreds of people continue to make the treacherous journey.
Although the distance from Turkey is short, smugglers often use unseaworthy boats and pack them way beyond capacity, leading to many sinking or capsizing.
Under an agreement reached between Turkey and the European Union designed to stem migrant flows into Europe, those arriving on Greek islands from Turkey remain in camps on the island. They face possible deportation unless they successfully apply for asylum in Greece.
The long and bureaucratic asylum application procedure has led to severe overcrowding and poor conditions in many of the camps.

France smashes neo-Nazi cell over plot to hit places of worship

PARIS: French police smashed a neo-Nazi cell accused of plotting attacks on Jewish or Muslim places of worship, judicial sources said Tuesday.
Five members of the group, who were “close in ideology to the neo-Nazi movement” were charged between September and May over the alleged plot, which was still “ill-defined,” a source close to the investigation said.

