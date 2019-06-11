You are here

Morocco favors local institutional investors in Maroc Telecom stake sale

Maroc Telecom Chairman Abdeslam Ahizoune gestures during the company's full-year results news conference in Rabat. Maroc Telecom is Morocco's largest telecom operator. (File/Reuters)
RABAT: The Moroccan government, which plans to sell an 8% stake in Maroc Telecom, will sell 6% of that this month as a block order to local institutional investors such as retirement funds, insurance companies and banks, the ministry of finance said on Tuesday.
The remaining 2% stake will be sold on the Casablanca stock exchange, where the company is already listed, it said.
The government owns 30% of Maroc Telecom, Morocco’s largest telecom operator, which announced on May 31 that the government would sell up to an 8% stake of the company’s capital.
The 6% stake comprises 52,745,700 shares, priced at 127 dirhams ($13.2) per share, which will be sold before the end of June, the finance ministry said in a statement.
Maroc Telecom is also listed on the Euronext exchange in Paris.
The 2% stake sale, totalling 17,581,900 shares, will take place on the Casablanca stock exchange as a public offering, the ministry said.
Besides Morocco, Maroc Telecom operates subsidiaries in Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Togo and the Central African Republic.
The sale would pump $1 billion into the state budget as a first step in a privatization program that is designed to cut the 2019 budget deficit to 3.3% of gross domestic product, from 3.8% of GDP in 2018.
The government also plans to sell the five-star La Mamounia hotel in Marrakech and the Tahaddart power plant in the north of the country.

BP boosts Saudi Arabia’s, US oil reserves estimates

  • Saudi proved oil reserves were revised to 297.7 billion barrels
  • Increase due to Kingdom reporting separately oil, gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) reserves
LONDON: BP raised its estimates of Saudi and US crude oil reserves at the end of last year by 12 percent and 22 percent, respectively, in its benchmark 2019 Statistical Review of World Energy.
Saudi proved oil reserves were revised to 297.7 billion barrels at the end of 2018 from 266.2 billion barrels in last year’s report.
The increase came after the Kingdom started reporting separately oil, gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) reserves, BP Chief Economist Spencer Dale told reporters.
NGLs were previously included in gas reserves, Dale said, which as a result declined to 208.1 trillion cubic feet from 283.8 trillion cubic feet in 2017.

 

Oil reserves for the US, which became the world’s top producer in 2018, were upgraded to 61.2 billion barrels from 50 billion barrels at the end of 2017, according to the report.
Overall global reserves were little changed at 1,729.7 billion barrels, roughly the equivalent of 50 years of the world’s current demand.

FACTOID

Saudi oil reserves

Saudi Arabia's proved oil reserves were revised to 297.7 billion barrels at the end of 2018, BP said on Tuesday. The estimate is considerably higher than both its previous estimate and a certification by consultants DeGolyer and MacNaughton announced in January. The latter estimate put the Kingdom's proven oil reserves at the end of 2017 at about 268.5 billion barrels, including reserves in the Partitioned Zone jointly owned by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

