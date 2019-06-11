You are here

Men on the moon so why no World Cup group-stage reserve days?: Bangladesh coach

Rain covers on the wicket at Bristol ahead of play in the World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. (Action Images via Reuters)
Updated 11 June 2019
AFP
Men on the moon so why no World Cup group-stage reserve days?: Bangladesh coach

  • The umpires’ decision left tournament chiefs with the unwanted record for the most number of abandoned games at a World Cup
  • Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka took a point each
Updated 11 June 2019
AFP
BRISTOL, England: Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes said that if men could land on the moon, the World Cup could include reserve days for group matches after the Tigers’ fixture against Sri Lanka in Bristol was washed out completely on Tuesday.
The umpires’ decision left tournament chiefs with the unwanted record for the most number of abandoned games at a World Cup, surpassing the two each at the 1992 and 2003 editions.
It was also the second successive World Cup match at Bristol abandoned without a ball bowled after Sri Lanka’s game against Pakistan at southwest county Gloucestershire’s headquarters on Friday went the same way.
Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka took a point each a day after rain saw only 7.3 overs play in the match between South Africa and the West Indies in Southampton on Monday.
Although the International Cricket Council have scheduled reserve days for both semifinals and the July 14 final at Lord’s, there are now concerns rain could have a major bearing on which sides qualify for the last four.
Former England wicket-keeper Rhodes, asked if he would have included reserve days in the 10-team round-robin phase, replied: “Yeah, I would.
“If you know the English weather, sadly, we’re going to get a lot of rain.
“I know logistically, it would have been a big headache for the tournament organizers, and I know it would have been difficult,” he added of a World Cup that features 48 matches in 46 days.
“But we have got quite a lot of time in between games, and if we have got to travel a day later, then so be it,” said Rhodes, whose Bangladesh team next play the West Indies in Taunton on June 17.
“We put men on the moon, so why can’t we have a reserve day, when actually this tournament is a long tournament?
“It’s disappointing for the crowd, as well. They have got tickets to see a game of cricket and it would be up to them if they can get there the day after.”
Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne endorsed Rhodes’s comments by saying: “It is not easy, but I feel if they can have a reserve day, it will be good for everyone.”
Heavy overnight and early morning rain delayed Tuesday’s scheduled 10:30 am local time (0930 GMT) start, with further rain seeing the game eventually called off at 1:57 p.m. local time.
Rain has also been forecast for Wednesday’s match between Australia and Pakistan in Taunton.
Australia failed to qualify for the semifinals of the 2017 Champions Trophy in England following their rained-off matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh, before they lost to England on the Duckworth/Lewis method for weather-interrupted fixtures.
“I think it (the weather) might play a huge part in the next few days,” Australia captain Aaron Finch said at Taunton on Tuesday.
“So it’s important that you get early wins on the board because you don’t want to be on the wrong end of a couple of washouts that might leave you just outside that top four.”
Only one of three World Cup matches scheduled to take place in Bristol produced any play, champions Australia launching their title defense with a seven-wicket victory over outsiders Afghanistan.
“It’s massively gutting. These are things that are four-and-a-half years in the making, Gloucestershire chief executive Will Brown told AFP.
“It’s massively sad for the fans.”
Brown, asked how much the two abandonments would cost Gloucestershire financially, added: “Our catering around the ground will definitely have taken a hit.
“Do I think it’s £50,000 ($63,588)?
“No. Do I think it’s £10,000-£20,000? Quite possibly, yes.
“It’s enough for a club like us to make a significant difference,” added Brown, who said all three World Cup matches in Bristol had been 11,500 sell-outs.

Topics: Cricket ODI One Day International (ODI) Cricket World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka cricket Bangladesh Bangladesh cricket

0
0
Morgan scores five as USA open World Cup defense with record victory

Updated 5 min 2 sec ago
AFP
0

Morgan scores five as USA open World Cup defense with record victory

  • The defending champions orchestrated a record-setting 13-0 destruction of hapless Thailand
Updated 5 min 2 sec ago
AFP
0

REIMS, France: Holders the United States began their defense of the women’s World Cup trophy in style on Tuesday as Alex Morgan scored five times in an incredible, record-setting 13-0 destruction of hapless Thailand in Reims.
Ten of their goals came in the second half as the USA set a new mark for the biggest winning margin in a women’s World Cup match, bettering Germany’s 11-0 defeat of Argentina in 2007.
Rose Lavelle and Samantha Mewis netted twice each while Lindsey Horan, skipper Megan Rapinoe and substitutes Mallory Pugh and Carli Lloyd also found the net for the USA in an embarrassingly one-sided Group F encounter watched by a crowd of more than 18,000 at the Stade Auguste-Delaune.
The result also far outstrips the USA’s own record result in a World Cup match, which had been their 7-0 defeat of Taiwan in the quarter-finals of the first tournament in 1991.
Morgan was the star of the show, with her five goals in one game equalling the record for a player in a World Cup match set by her compatriot Michelle Akers, and taking her to 106 in total for her country on her 164th appearance.
She had an effort disallowed for offside inside five minutes but quickly made up for that by nodding in a Kelley O’Hara cross, before Thai goalkeeper Sukanya Chor Charoenying — standing at just 1.65m tall — allowed Lavelle’s shot to beat her at the near post.
Horan smashed in the third in the 32nd minute, but the floodgates really opened in the second half as Jill Ellis’s side scored four times in six minutes shortly after the restart.
Mewis bagged two either side of Morgan getting her second from close range, before Mewis squared for Lavelle to make it seven.
Only after that did the legendary Lloyd, scorer of a hat-trick in the 2015 final and now 36, come on.
There was a lull and it looked as if Thailand might avoid claiming an unwanted record, but the holders scored six more in the closing stages.
Morgan got three more to equal the record of Akers set in that game against Taiwan in 1991, while Rapinoe, Pugh and Lloyd joined in too as spectators struggled to keep up with the scoring.
The USA, who are aiming to win the trophy for the fourth time overall, now go to Paris where on Sunday they will face Chile, who lost 2-0 to Sweden earlier on Tuesday.

Topics: FIFA Women's World Cup 2019

0
0
