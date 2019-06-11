You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai issues new financial center insolvency law after Abraaj collapse
﻿

Dubai issues new financial center insolvency law after Abraaj collapse

Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) is the largest financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. (Courtesy of DIFC)
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters
0

Dubai issues new financial center insolvency law after Abraaj collapse

  • New procedures in line with global best practices introduced as a first for the region
  • The new Insolvency Law and Regulations will come into effect on Aug. 28, 2019
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum issued a new insolvency law on Tuesday for companies operating in the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), the largest financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.
The new law, due to come into effect in August, has been issued following the collapse of Dubai-based private equity firm Abraaj, which had a DIFC-regulated entity Abraaj Capital.
The firm that had been the Middle East and North Africa’s biggest buyout fund unraveled after a row with some investors over the use of money in a $1 billion health care fund.
The new law introduces a “new debtor in possession bankruptcy regime” for debtors that have filed for bankruptcy but still hold assets, according to a statement on the Dubai’s ruler official website.
Abraaj, its founder Arif Naqvi and a former executive are being investigated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on US charges that they defrauded investors, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) said in April it was in touch with the SEC and had been investigating Abraaj Capital Ltd, an entity of the collapsed firm, over a range of matters but has not specified what they are.

Topics: Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC)

Related

0
Business & Economy
Founder of Dubai-based Abraaj released from UK prison after paying $19m bail
0
Business & Economy
Abraaj founder given more time to raise £15m pound bail

Morocco favors local institutional investors in Maroc Telecom stake sale

Updated 9 min 56 sec ago
Reuters
0

Morocco favors local institutional investors in Maroc Telecom stake sale

Updated 9 min 56 sec ago
Reuters
0

RABAT: The Moroccan government, which plans to sell an 8% stake in Maroc Telecom, will sell 6% of that this month as a block order to local institutional investors such as retirement funds, insurance companies and banks, the ministry of finance said on Tuesday.
The remaining 2% stake will be sold on the Casablanca stock exchange, where the company is already listed, it said.
The government owns 30% of Maroc Telecom, Morocco’s largest telecom operator, which announced on May 31 that the government would sell up to an 8% stake of the company’s capital.
The 6% stake comprises 52,745,700 shares, priced at 127 dirhams ($13.2) per share, which will be sold before the end of June, the finance ministry said in a statement.
Maroc Telecom is also listed on the Euronext exchange in Paris.
The 2% stake sale, totalling 17,581,900 shares, will take place on the Casablanca stock exchange as a public offering, the ministry said.
Besides Morocco, Maroc Telecom operates subsidiaries in Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Togo and the Central African Republic.
The sale would pump $1 billion into the state budget as a first step in a privatization program that is designed to cut the 2019 budget deficit to 3.3% of gross domestic product, from 3.8% of GDP in 2018.
The government also plans to sell the five-star La Mamounia hotel in Marrakech and the Tahaddart power plant in the north of the country.

Topics: Maroc Telecom Morocco

Related

0
Middle-East
Morocco adopts law confirming Berber as official language
0
Middle-East
Morocco says it’s cutting illegal migrant crossings to Spain

Latest updates

Dubai issues new financial center insolvency law after Abraaj collapse
0
Men on the moon so why no World Cup group-stage reserve days? — Bangladesh coach
0
Morocco favors local institutional investors in Maroc Telecom stake sale
0
Greece: 7 dead after migrant boat capsizes off Lesbos
0
Egypt, Morocco, Jordan to attend Bahrain workshop on Palestine investment
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.