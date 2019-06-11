You are here

Pakistani politician arrested in London amid probe of speeches

Founder of Pakistan's MQM party, Altaf Hussain, reacts during an interview at the party's offices in London. (Reuters/File)
Updated 11 June 2019
Reuters
Pakistani politician arrested in London amid probe of speeches

  When security forces cracked down on the party in the 1990s, Hussain sought asylum in the United Kingdom
Updated 11 June 2019
Reuters
LAHORE: British police arrested Pakistani politician Altaf Hussain in London on Tuesday as part of an investigation into speeches he gave as founder of a political party that ruled the megacity of Karachi for decades, media in Pakistan reported.
London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement a man in his sixties had been arrested after a joint investigation with Pakistani authorities.
It did not identify the person but said the arrest was "in connection with an investigation into a number of speeches made by an individual associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in Pakistan".
Hussain's representatives could not be reached for comment.
MQM has dominated the sweltering metropolis of Karachi, Pakistan's largest and wealthiest city, since the 1980s. When security forces cracked down on the party in the 1990s, Hussain sought asylum in the United Kingdom.
Even from exile in London, Hussain controlled the city through a powerful network. Karachi police and his opponents have accused him of exhorting his supporters to violence, charges he has denied.
Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power last year vowing to attack rampant political corruption in Pakistan and there have been a string of high profile cases.
Opposition parties say the government is using corruption as a pretext to silence its opponents while it also cracks down on groups such the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), an ethnic Pashtun rights group.
Hussain's arrest in London followed other detentions of opposition politicians in Pakistan.
On Monday, former president Asif Ali Zardari, leader of the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on corruption charges.
Zardari spent 11 years in jail on corruption and murder charges before becoming president in 2008. But he was never convicted and denies wrongdoing.
Zardari could not be reached for comment on Tuesday, but the PPP said the cases are politically motivated.
On Tuesday, Hamza Shahbaz, nephew of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was taken into custody on charges of money laundering and possessing assets beyond his means. He later told reporters he was not guilty.
Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party said the arrest was politically motivated and part of a campaign to target opposition parties.

UN council adopts 1st measure on people missing in conflict

The United Nations Security Council meeting. (AFP)
Updated 12 June 2019
AP
UN council adopts 1st measure on people missing in conflict

  The government is still trying to learn the fate of 369 Kuwaitis missing since the 1991 Gulf War that liberated the country after Iraq's dictator Saddam Hussein invaded in August 1990
Updated 12 June 2019
AP
UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council on Tuesday unanimously approved its first-ever resolution focused on the countless thousands of people missing in conflicts, including over 45,000 registered in 2018 alone by the International Committee of the Red Cross.
The Kuwait-drafted resolution urges all parties to conflicts to search for the missing, return remains and account for all the missing. It also calls on those involved to prevent people from being reported missing, including by facilitating family news and reunions, by registering details of detainees and prisoners of war and allowing them to correspond with their families.
The International Committee of the Red Cross was mandated by the 1949 Geneva Conventions to address and oversee the issue of missing persons in conflicts.
ICRC President Peter Maurer said after Tuesday’s vote that the organization has seen “an alarming increase in cases in recent years,” and the 2018 figure “is the tip of the iceberg and does not convey the true extent of the problem nor do justice to the suffering of each and every family.”
The Security Council resolution also expresses concern “about the dramatic increase in persons reported missing as a result of armed conflict,” and the consequences and impact on families.
Reena Ghelani, director of operations in the UN humanitarian office, told the council that people reported missing might be captured and held incommunicado by warring parties. They might also be victims of extrajudicial killings, civilians or combatants killed in fighting, or civilians including children, the elderly or disabled who fled violence or were left behind, she said.
“When the missing person is also the breadwinner, the impact on families can be economically devastating,” Ghelani said. “In some situations, relatives of missing persons find it hard to remarry, claim their inheritance, receive benefits and rebuild their lives in the face of legal and administrative obstacles.”
Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, who presided over the meeting as this month’s Security Council president, said that “missing persons are the main victims or any war or conflict.”
And he said the resolution “tackles an issue that is close to the heart of the people of Kuwait.” His government is still trying to learn the fate of 369 Kuwaitis missing since the 1991 Gulf War that liberated the country after Iraq’s dictator Saddam Hussein invaded in August 1990.
Maurer told the Security Council by video from Geneva that what is “crystal clear” today is the need for “stronger political will and cooperation” by parties to conflicts.
Crucially, he said, “missing persons and their families are not bargaining chips” and cases must be handled without discrimination.
“Every minute the ICRC, together with National Red Cross and Red Crescent societies, helps a family separated by conflict restore contact,” Maurer said. “Yet so much more can be done if parties to the conflict fulfil their obligations to search for missing persons and if they manage the dead systematically and with respect.”
Then, he said, “missing persons can be found, remains can be identified and answers can be given.”
The resolution urges parties to armed conflicts to establish a national information bureau or other mechanism at the start of hostilities to exchange information about detainees and civilians on opposing sides, with ICRC support “as a neutral intermediary where appropriate.”
It also underscores that accounting for missing persons can be part of peace negotiations and agreements.

