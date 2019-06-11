Blaze Pizza opens 2nd branch at Riyadh Park

New Accor identity unites Makkah, Madinah hotels

AccorHotels Makkah has united all its hotels in Makkah and Madinah under the umbrella of “Accor Holy Destinations,” unifying booking processes for Hajj and Umrah.

The new identity was launched in the presence of managing director Alaaeldin Saleh and executive directors of the group.

Accor Holy Destinations — a first-of-its-kind alliance in the Saudi hospitality sector — includes eight hotels in Makkah and three in Madinah.

The global hospitality group recently participated in the Saudi pavilion of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage during the international travel and tourism event Arabian Travel Market 2019, held from April 28 to May 1.

The new alliance comprises 10,617 rooms, including residential units, suites, hotel apartments, royal floors and villas. “This has given AccorHotels Makkah a competitive advantage in the Kingdom’s hospitality sector for its market share of 52 percent of the luxurious rooms and hotel apartments,” a statement said.

“Accor Holy Destinations aims at unifying the booking process for travel companies when booking for Hajj and Umrah, organizations and individuals alike across all AccorHotels in Makkah and Madinah.”

Managing director Saleh said Accor Holy Destinations will have a digital platform for booking containing information about Makkah and Madinah, a full-fledged map of the area, nearby shops, and a 360-degree video of the Holy Mosque.

The first phase of the platform has already been launched and contains comprehensive information about AccorHotels in Makkah. The second and third phases are underway and will contain information about the rituals of Hajj and Umrah.

The fourth phase will focus on providing information about the city of Madinah and AccorHotels in that region.

“We hope that the new umbrella will facilitate many processes related to their travel and accommodation so that visitors of the Two Holy Mosques can travel comfortably. Additionally, we trust that this will contribute to the development of the field and achieve the desired objectives of the target audience from outside and inside the Kingdom,” Saleh added.

Hotels that are a part of the alliance include: From Makkah, Makkah Clock Royal Tower, a Fairmont Hotel, Swissôtel Al-Maqam, Raffles Makkah Palace, Ibis Styles, Swissôtel Makkah, Pullman Zamzam, Mövenpick Hajjar and Mercure Hibatullah Hotel; and from Madinah, Pullman Zamzam Madinah, Anwar Al-Madinah Mövenpick Hotel and Mövenpick Madinah

AccorHotels Makkah’s participation in the 26th edition of Arabian Travel Markets in Dubai aimed to further develop its partnerships, create networking opportunities and capitalize on the location of the hotels in the two holy cities.