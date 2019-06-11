You are here

Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital parts ways with CEO

Mohamed Hussain al Nowais, who is also chairman and managing director of Tama Investment & Development LLC, has been appointed as managing director of Waha, the company said in a bourse filing. (Courtesy of Waha)
Updated 12 June 2019
Reuters
Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital parts ways with CEO

  • Mohamed Hussain Al-Nowais has been appointed managing director of Waha
  • Al-Nowais has held roles at the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and JPMorgan in New York
Updated 12 June 2019
Reuters
ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi-based Waha Capital has parted ways with CEO Michael Raynes and named one of its board members as managing director, as the investment firm charts a new growth strategy, the company said on Tuesday.
A new CEO is currently being finalized, Waha said.
Mohamed Hussain Al-Nowais, who is also chairman and managing director of Tama Investment & Development, has been appointed managing director of Waha, the company said in a bourse filing.
On Monday, Reuters cited sources as saying that Raynes had left the company after serving a little more than a year in the role.
Al-Nowais has held roles at the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and JPMorgan in New York.
Waha Capital and UAE-based Gulf Capital have held exploratory discussions regarding a merger, sources told Reuters last month.
Waha’s portfolio of investments includes stakes in aviation leasing firm AerCap Holdings, a major Middle East and North African oil and gas services provider and industrial real estate.
The senior management shake up comes as Waha is coping with changes and challenging market conditions in a slowing economy.
Its share price has tumbled 51 percent so far this year, according to Refinitiv data.
The company reported a first quarter loss of 57.8 million dirhams ($15.7 million).

Amazon to shut restaurant delivery service in US

In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. (AP)
Updated 12 June 2019
Reuters
Amazon to shut restaurant delivery service in US

  • Amazon still has ambitions in food delivery. In May, the company took a stake in British online food delivery company Deliveroo, leading a $575 million fundraising
Updated 12 June 2019
Reuters
NEW YORK: Amazon.com Inc. said on Tuesday it would end its US restaurant food delivery service on June 24, giving in to intense competition from GrubHub Inc, DoorDash, Uber Technologies’ Uber Eats services.
“A small fraction of Amazon employees are affected by this decision, and many of those affected have already found new roles at Amazon,” the company said in a statement. “Employees will be offered personalized support to find a new role within, or outside of, the company.”
Amazon Restaurants was launched in 2015 in Seattle and was designed to give Prime members a way to order meals, apart from products and groceries, through the online retailer. The service was expanded to more than 20 US cities, and then to London where the program ended in November.
The unit was led at one point by the executive also in charge of Amazon’s ticketing business, but was overseen later by an executive running its two-hour grocery delivery service, Prime Now, according to their LinkedIn profiles.
However, Amazon still has ambitions in food delivery. In May, the company took a stake in British online food delivery company Deliveroo, leading a $575 million fundraising.
Shares of Amazon edged up 0.4%, while GrubHub rose 8.6%. Geekwire first reported the news.

