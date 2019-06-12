You are here

  • Home
  • Mental illness affects a fifth of people living in war zones
﻿

Mental illness affects a fifth of people living in war zones

In this file photo taken on June 13, 1999 ethnic Albanian refugees from Kosovo, followed by US troops on their way to Uroshevac walk down the road to Pristina shortly after crossing the border with Macedonia in General Jankovic 13 June 1999. (AFP)
Updated 12 June 2019
Reuters
0

Mental illness affects a fifth of people living in war zones

  • The study was funded by the WHO, the Queensland Department of Health and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Updated 12 June 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: One in five people in war zones has depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, bipolar disorder or schizophrenia, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday, with many suffering severe forms of these mental illnesses.
The findings highlight the long-term impact of war-induced crises in countries such as Afghanistan, Iraq, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen, the UN’s health agency said, and the numbers are significantly higher than in peacetime populations, where around one in 14 people has a mental illness.
“Given the large numbers of people in need and the humanitarian imperative to reduce suffering, there is an urgent need to implement scalable mental health interventions to address this burden,” the research team said.
Mark van Ommeren, a mental health specialist at the WHO who worked on the team, said the findings “add yet more weight to the argument for immediate and sustained investment, so that mental and psychosocial support is made available to all people in need living through conflict and its aftermath.”
In 2016, the number of ongoing armed conflicts reached an all-time high of 53 in 37 countries and 12% of the world’s people are living in an active war zone, according to United Nations figures. Since World War Two, almost 69 million people globally have been forced to flee war and violence.
The WHO’s conflict mental health study, published in The Lancet medical journal, was carried out by a team of researchers from the WHO, Australia’s Queensland University, and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington and Harvard University in the United States.
It analyzed research from 129 studies and data from 39 countries published between 1980 and August 2017.
Regions that have seen conflict in the last 10 years were included and mental illnesses were categorized as either mild, moderate or severe. Natural disasters and public health emergencies, such as Ebola, were not included.
Overall in war zones, the average prevalence was highest for mild mental health conditions, at 13%. Around 4% of people living amid armed conflict had moderate mental health illness, and for severe conditions the prevalence was 5%.
The study also found that rates of depression and anxiety in conflict settings appeared to increase with age, and depression was more common among women than men.
The study was funded by the WHO, the Queensland Department of Health and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Topics: War Zone Afghanistan Iraq Iran Syria

Related

0
Middle-East
US sanctions Syrian businessman Samer Foz, entities for links to Assad
0
Middle-East
Iraqi Kurdistan names president’s cousin as their new PM

In fluke experiment, espresso quells rare genetic disease

Updated 11 June 2019
AFP
0

In fluke experiment, espresso quells rare genetic disease

  • ADCY5-related dyskinesia is a roughly one-in-a-million disease, and there is no known cure
  • The condition is also known as facial myokymia, and is sometimes misdiagnosed as cerebral palsy
Updated 11 June 2019
AFP
0

PARIS: A lot of people say they cannot live without coffee, but for one 11-year-old boy living in France, that may be literally true.
When his parents accidentally bought decaffeinated capsules recently, a rare genetic muscular disorder — which they knew could be held in check by two shots of espresso per day — flared up, provoking uncontrollable and painful muscle spasms.
Four days of agony, anguish and doctor’s visits followed before his parents realized their mistake.
Once the boy started drinking the caffeinated brew again, the symptoms subsided.
“It’s one of those amazing cases of serendipity that dot the history of medicine,” said Emmanuel Flamand-Roze, a doctor at Pitie-Salpetriere Hospital in Paris and lead author of a study published Tuesday about the disease afflicting his patient.
Unwittingly, Flamand-Roze told AFP, the parents had carried out what scientists called a double-blind placebo experiment — the most rigorous test possible to see if a drug or treatment actually works.
The “double blind” part means that neither the patient nor the persons carrying out the experiment know whether the medicine is the real thing or an inert fake.
In this case, the accidental test proved the efficacy of caffeine as a treatment of dyskinesia — a family of disorders characterized by violent, involuntary muscle movements — caused by a mutation in the ADCY5 gene.
“The arms, legs and face all move wildly,” Flamand-Roze explained.
“This child couldn’t ride a bike, walk home from school, write with a pencil — a seizure-like crisis could strike at any time.”
ADCY5-related dyskinesia is a roughly one-in-a-million disease, and there is no known cure.
The gene in its normal state provides instructions for making an enzyme that helps to regulate muscle contraction.
The mutation disrupts that process, and caffeine helps to restore it.
Doctors had long known that strong coffee helps quell the muscle spasms, but the condition is so rare that there are not enough patients to conduct an experiment in which one group take the “medicine,” and another imbibes a look-alike — in this case, a taste-alike — placebo.
Such an experiment would, in any case, probably raise ethical issues, since researchers would know ahead of time that the placebo group would likely suffer severe discomfort.
The condition is also known as facial myokymia, and is sometimes misdiagnosed as cerebral palsy.
The symptoms typically appear as sudden jerks, twitches and tremors, and writhing, and usually begin between infancy and late adolescence. The movements can occur during waking hours or at night.
The problem can also strike internally with the respiratory muscles.
The study was published in the US-based Annals of Internal Medicine.
pr-mh/pg/pvh

Topics: espresso coffee ADCY5 gene genetics muscular disorder

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Breast cancer campaigners in Saudi Arabia to focus on genetic screening
0
Science & Technology
Scientists map genetic codes of 3,000 dangerous bacteria

Latest updates

China inflation hits highest level in 15 months
0
Syrian air defense downs Israeli missiles: state media
0
Sudan rivals agree to new talks as protest strike ends: mediator
0
Oil falls 1% on weaker oil demand growth, surprise gain in US crude stocks
0
Thousands of protesters paralyze Hong Kong’s financial hub over extradition bill
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.