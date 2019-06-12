You are here

Oil falls 1% on weaker oil demand growth, surprise gain in US crude stocks

The US Energy Information Administration lowered its 2019 world oil demand growth forecast by 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.22 million bpd. (Reuters)
SEOUL: Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday, weighed down by a weaker oil demand outlook and a rise in US crude inventories despite growing expectations of ongoing OPEC-led supply cuts.
Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were down 87 cents, or 1.4 percent, at $61.42 a barrel by 0231 GMT.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 85 cents, or 1.6 percent, at $52.41 per barrel.
The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) cut its forecasts for 2019 world oil demand growth and US crude oil production in a monthly report released on Tuesday.
The EIA lowered its 2019 world oil demand growth forecast by 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.22 million bpd and wound back its forecast for 2019 US crude production to 12.32 million bpd, 140,000 bpd less than the May forecast.
A surprise increase in US crude stockpiles also kept oil prices under pressure.
“Investors have been concerned about the recent rise in stockpiles in the US,” ANZ bank said in a note.
US crude inventories rose by 4.9 million barrels in the week ended June 7 to 482.8 million barrels, according to data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday. That compared with analysts’ expectations for a decrease of 481,000 barrels.
Official data from the Energy Information Administration is due at 10:30 A.M. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.
Alongside concerns about rising supply, ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China, the world’s two biggest oil consumers, weighed on prices. US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was holding up a trade deal with China.
“Oil prices have struggled to retain bullish gains as traders stay cautious over heightened geopolitical risks and persistent weakness in the global economic backdrop,” said Benjamin Lu, commodities analyst at Phillips Future in Singapore.
With the next meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) set for the end of June, the market is eyeing whether the world’s major oil producers would prolong their supply cuts.
OPEC, along with non-members including Russia in a group called OPEC+, have limited their oil output by 1.2 million bpd since the start of the year to prop up prices.
The Energy Minister for the United Arab Emirates Suhail Al-Mazroui said on Tuesday that OPEC members were close to reaching an agreement on continuing production cuts.
OPEC is set to meet on June 25, followed by talks with its allies led by Russia on June 26. But Russia suggested a date change to July 3 to 4, sources within the group previously told Reuters.

Amazon to shut restaurant delivery service in US

In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. (AP)
NEW YORK: Amazon.com Inc. said on Tuesday it would end its US restaurant food delivery service on June 24, giving in to intense competition from GrubHub Inc, DoorDash, Uber Technologies’ Uber Eats services.
“A small fraction of Amazon employees are affected by this decision, and many of those affected have already found new roles at Amazon,” the company said in a statement. “Employees will be offered personalized support to find a new role within, or outside of, the company.”
Amazon Restaurants was launched in 2015 in Seattle and was designed to give Prime members a way to order meals, apart from products and groceries, through the online retailer. The service was expanded to more than 20 US cities, and then to London where the program ended in November.
The unit was led at one point by the executive also in charge of Amazon’s ticketing business, but was overseen later by an executive running its two-hour grocery delivery service, Prime Now, according to their LinkedIn profiles.
However, Amazon still has ambitions in food delivery. In May, the company took a stake in British online food delivery company Deliveroo, leading a $575 million fundraising.
Shares of Amazon edged up 0.4%, while GrubHub rose 8.6%. Geekwire first reported the news.

