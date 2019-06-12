California nostalgia as Bruce Springsteen introduces new sound

You are here

Bruce Springsteen will release his first new album in five years on Friday, calling it a 'jewel box of a record.' (AFP)
WASHINGTON: The sun setting over an open road, small towns down on their luck — and a horse galloping through the desert? The Boss is back, and bigger than ever.
Bruce Springsteen will release his first new album in five years on Friday, calling it a “jewel box of a record.”
“This record is a return to my solo recordings featuring character-driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements,” Springsteen said.
He still belts out melancholy ruminations on the American condition in his signature gravely voice, but in this his 19th album his inspiration has changed.
Instead of small Rust Belt towns worn down by the decline of the economy and morale, he turns to southern Californian country-pop classics of the 1960s and 70s, infusing his music with a deep nostalgia for a golden era of the United States, slowly becoming buried under Californian sand but with hope for its return.
The result is a 13-track album — titled “Western Stars” — that covers “a sweeping range of American themes, of highways and desert spaces, of isolation and community,” said the 69-year-old rocker in a statement.
But also of “the permanence of home and hope.”
The album’s first single, “Hello Sunshine,” which dropped in April, sounds like a slow country ballad, with lyrics that invite hope back into an old underdog’s life.
Springsteen followed the song with “Tucson Train” in May, which tells the story of a man turning his life around. The tentatively optimistic lyrics are set to classical instruments, including an entire brass section to replace Springsteen’s late musical partner in crime, the much-loved E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, who died in 2011.
“Western Stars” — whose cover art shows a horse with a glossy brown coat galloping across the desert — pays homage to musicians of Springsteen’s young adulthood.
The album features echoes of Glen Campbell, Roy Orbison and, particularly in “Hello Sunshine,” Harry Nilsson’s version of “Everybody’s Talkin.”
By playing with what has long fascinated him, Springsteen reveals more of himself, in a manner true to his characteristic sincere melancholy.
This is not the first time Springsteen has looked to California for inspiration.
Back when he was the frontman for the band Steel Mill, he attempted to break out of New Jersey between 1969 and 1971, convinced his blend of rock and rhythm and blues would be better understood in the Golden State.
In 1972, he wrote the song “California,” a year after his parents moved to the titular state. He moved there himself in 1991, where he married guitarist Patti Scialfa, who is still a member of the E Street Band.
A few years later, Springsteen recorded his album “The Ghost of Tom Joad” at his home in Los Angeles, which went on to win the 1997 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album.
“Western Stars” is Springsteen’s first studio album since 2014’s “High Hopes,” which followed “Wrecking Ball” in 2012.
It also comes months after the artist closed his wildly successful run on Broadway, a 236-concert residency that is now available streaming on Netflix.
When the show ended in December after several renewals, it was one of Broadway’s most coveted tickets, with resale prices running upwards of $1,000.

Inside Mohammed Saeed Harib's 'Rashid & Rajab'

'Rashid & Rajab' is Mohammed Saeed Harib's debut as a live-action feature film director. (Supplied)
Updated 12 June 2019
William Mullally
0

Inside Mohammed Saeed Harib's 'Rashid & Rajab'

  The creator of the wildly popular animation 'Freej' discusses his feature-film debut
  "With Emirati and Egyptian culture, there are so many local inside jokes and so many Egyptian ones that they start to clash with each other and they start to flourish and bounce off each other."
Updated 12 June 2019
William Mullally
0

DUBAI: In the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed Saeed Harib is a something of a national hero. Since “Freej,” his animated series chronicling the lives of four older women living in a secluded area of Dubai, launched in 2006, Harib has become one of the most visible chroniclers of Emirati culture, both in his country and abroad. It began as a loving portrayal of the Gulf for the Gulf, airing on free-to-air television — now it’s become a global phenomenon, even airing in Japan earlier this year.

Harib has used his platform to portray his own perspective of his culture, complete with accurate — if exaggerated — representations of language, dress, and traditions, as well as loving lampoons. Not everyone agrees with his perspective of course, but, as he tells Arab News sitting in his office in Dubai, this is his perspective, no one else’s. If people want to see a different viewpoint, they should come up with a way to tell it their way — this is his.

With “Rashid & Rajab,” which hit cinemas in the GCC on June 6, Harib is making his debut as a live-action feature film director, and the material is fully in his wheelhouse. In the film, a poor Egyptian deliveryman swaps bodies with a rich Emirati entrepreneur. The film gave Harib the opportunity to explore not only the two cultures, but the ways in which different nationalities and classes interact in his home country.

“Body-swapping movies are a genre, so there’s nothing original about the set up, but the uniqueness comes from merging the two cultures that you think can click and work,” he says. “You might get two nationalities where there’s nothing in common, and you don’t see any (crossover). With Emirati and Egyptian culture, there are so many local inside jokes and so many Egyptian ones that they start to clash with each other and they start to flourish and bounce off each other. We live in a community where we have a lot of nationalities that kind of blend in. It would be very interesting to see the lifestyles — how to go from being rich and entrepreneurial to becoming a family man, or suddenly having a hot wife. The matrixes of office work and delivery work. We give each one of those characters a purpose to fulfill and discover what they were missing in life.”

To find the humor, and to give the film purpose, Harib had to once again look closely at his own culture — this time not from the perspective of four older women watching a nation change before their eyes, but from two men in the prime of their lives; closer to Harib himself. Pushing boundaries is not something Harib is scared to do — in fact, he’s been doing it since “Freej.” 

“We spoke about a lot of taboos (in ‘Freej’). I got slapped on the wrist a couple times. It’s fine,” he says. “(With ‘Rashid & Rajab’), it’s the same taboos, but how do you approach them? How do you say it on film?

“By the second day of shooting, we had a round of scenes that we thought would be challenging, culturally, to go through and we were finding a smart way to tell that story,” he continues. “It’s like a tango, almost. This is when I really started laughing. You unwind in a way, but in a funny way. It’s very clever. The actors instantly knew what I meant — they took what I thought, and they heightened that mood further.”

Harib tells Arab News that the film purposefully sets the tone from the start, and then slowly gets more satirical as it goes on, once the audience has been made comfortable. You have to build to the best jokes, he explains, adding that there are jokes half-an-hour into the film that he probably couldn’t have gotten away with in the opening minute.

On the day that Arab News visits Harib’s office, the team has just finished showing the final mix to test audiences. He’s relaxed and in a great mood, because, even so long after we visited him on set in 2016, the film still makes him laugh — and makes audiences crack up, too.

“It’s funny because when these things come out, you’re already somewhere else, and you’ve had other shows and other experiences and I’m now engaged with other things, but I’m so happy that finally this film is now presented to the world,” he says. “I was sitting there with the executive producers and we still laugh — after so many screenings, there is still something funny. Hopefully when audiences see it, they can laugh at the jokes like when we saw them the first time.”

Although Harib had already made a name for himself, “Rashid & Rajab” was still his first feature film, so he surrounded himself with the top talent in the country behind the camera. Ali Mostafa, director of “City of Life” and “From A to B,” Majid Al Ansari, director of “Zinzana,” and Rami Yasin, director of the upcoming “Three Four Eternity,” served as producers.

“I have directors as producers in this movie. Nobody gets that luxury! It comes with peer pressure — a lot of peer pressure — but it’s fun to constantly be on your toes while you’re doing this,” says Harib.

With so many experienced collaborators, Harib had to assert himself to get his vision to work, and to make the humor his own.

“There was a fear that I would bring an overacting methodology to this, because I’m in cartoons so everything is over the top, and most of the actors who are in the film are from the TV comedy space, so they get to overact and some of them are a bit theatrical,” he admits. “We were shooting, and (during) the first few scenes we were cracking up laughing, and some of the producers were skeptical. I was like, ‘Listen, this is a body-swap film. We can’t be too serious about this. And if everyone on the set is laughing, then it’s working.’”

To get the film to work, Harib had to let his actors explore their roles and make them their own, rather than just reading the words off the page.

“The characters have such a vibrance to them that was never shown in the scripts,” he says. “When you write scripts, you make sure the jokes are as funny as you can, but the moment that an actor picks it up, you see it in their eyes. I just wanted it to be a reflection of the energy that I and the entire cast have. The script has the jokes, but I think there was a huge layer that was added on by discovering the personalities from these actors: Marwan Abdullah (as Rashid), Shadi Alfons (Rajab), and Sheema (Latifa). I think every day we laughed. There was a constant generation of ideas while we worked. This isn’t the kind of movie where you have to stick to the script — it’s the kind of movie that begs for you to explore their personalities and find the comedy.”

It wasn’t until filming began that Harib was sure the film would work.

“Honestly speaking, I love that when I got the script to read this movie of course it was interesting, but whether it was interesting to the level that it would reach my taste in comedy, I wasn’t sure. I come from an animation background, we’re very slapstick without looking cheesy and sounding cheesy,” says Harib.

“I was waiting for them to tell me what they wanted to do with these characters. Suddenly, we see Marwan appearing like a Charlie Chaplin person visually. Because I’m an animation director, this is music to my ears, but I didn’t want to push it into the movie so much until it showed itself and I capitalized on that. I said, ‘OK. We’re doing that kind of movie!’ It’s animated in its movements,” he says. “I didn’t want to (push for that) per se, but when I started seeing glimpses of the characters being animated, I capitalized.”

Topics: arab movies mohammed saeed harib freej rashid and rajab cinema UAE Movies

