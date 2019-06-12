You are here

  • Home
  • India evacuates hundreds of thousands as cyclone Vayu builds fury
﻿

India evacuates hundreds of thousands as cyclone Vayu builds fury

National Disaster Response Force soldiers help villagers to evacuate from Naliya village in the western state of Gujarat on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (NDRF via AP)
Updated 12 June 2019
Reuters
0

India evacuates hundreds of thousands as cyclone Vayu builds fury

  • Cyclone Vayu is set to cross the coast with sustained wind speeds of 145 kph to 155 kph
  • About 300,000 people are being moved from the most vulnerable areas into shelters
Updated 12 June 2019
Reuters
0

MUMBAI: India evacuated hundreds of thousands of people to shelters along the coast in its western state of Gujarat as a cyclone gathering intensity over the Arabian Sea was expected to hit land on Thursday.
Weather officials said Cyclone Vayu, with wind speeds equivalent to those of a Category 1 hurricane, is set to cross the coast with sustained wind speeds of 145 kph to 155 kph (90 mph to 96 mph), and could gust as high as 170 kph (106 mph).
The state government said it had begun moving about 300,000 people from the most vulnerable areas into shelters.
“We have started evacuation in coastal districts today morning,” a Gujarat disaster management official said on Wednesday.
The state’s chief minister, Vijay Rupani, has asked India’s military and its National Disaster Response Force for help with rescue and relief efforts if the cyclone causes widespread damage and disruption.
The federal home minister, Amit Shah, also urged officials to ensure swift restoration of utilities such as power, telecoms and drinking water if they are disrupted by the cyclone.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned the cyclone could hold up the progress of annual monsoon rains, as the storm drew rain clouds from over the sea.
The monsoon was already about a week late in arriving at Kerala on the southern coast this year, and much of the country has broiled in a summer heatwave in recent weeks.
Gujarat is also home to large refineries and sea ports near the storm’s path.
India’s biggest oil refinery, owned by Reliance Industries, is in Gujarat, though a company official said the cyclone was expected to weaken by the time it reached the Jamnagar-based refinery.
“But in case the course changes or intensifies, the refinery is ready for any contingency,” he added, declining to be identified as he was not authorized to speak to the media.
Sikka Ports and Terminals, which handles crude oil and refined products for Reliance Industries, halted vessel berthing at a western port on Wednesday over a cyclone warning, according to a port notice.
The company’s ports also handle oil and refined products cargo for Bharat Oman Refineries, a subsidiary of state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is preparing to move employees at two ports it runs to safer areas, a spokesman said.
“Our Mundra and Tuna ports will be closest to the path,” he added. “All the necessary precautions are being put in place.”
Nayara Energy, owned by a consortium led by Russia’s Rosneft, said it was monitoring the situation and also taking precautionary measures at its Gujarat refinery.
In May, Cyclone Fani, the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane, killed at least 34 people on India’s eastern coast, destroying houses and ripping off roofs.
Authorities had evacuated more than 1.2 million people in advance of the storm, after an even more powerful cyclone in 1999 killed about 10,000 people and caused damage running into billions of dollars.

Topics: weather India

Related

0
World
Major cyclone kills three in India, Bangladesh
0
World
India braces for cyclone, puts navy on alert

International condemnation of Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

Updated 40 min 37 sec ago
Arab News
0

International condemnation of Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

Updated 40 min 37 sec ago
Arab News
0

RIYADH: Leaders from around the Arab world have condemned a Houthi missile attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport.  

In the early hours of Wednesday, the Iranian-backed Houthi militia targeted the airport in southern Saudi Arabia, which injured 26 civilians, an Arab coalition spokesman said.

The UAE, in its condemnation of the attack, said the act was proof of the Houthi militia's attempts to “undermine regional security.”

Bahrain also said on Wednesday that it “strongly condemned” the attack, calling it a “terrorist and cowardly criminal act against innocent civilians.”

Bahrain's Foreign Ministry expressed support with “the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” and affirmed “the need for a strong-willed international stand against Iran to stop it supporting these recurrent terrorist acts.”

Kuwait echoed Bahrain's condemnation of the targeting, saying that the targeting was a “criminal attack” on innocent people.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has also condemned the Houthi criminal act and called on all to similarly condemn the attack, Al-Arabiya TV reported. 

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said the attack on the Kingdom's territory represented a “serious escalation.”

Egypt said it stands by Saudi Arabia following the attack, calling for an immediate halt to all attacks on Saudi territory, saying it will “defy any attempt to target” the Kingdom.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry also condemned the “terrorist attack” on the airport, and that Jordan supports Saudi Arabia in all measures taken to preserve its security.

Topics: saudi attack abha airport attack abha airport

Related

Update 0
Saudi Arabia
Houthi missile hits Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport injuring 26 people
0
Middle-East
Yemen foreign minister resigns amid differences over UN efforts

Latest updates

Japan PM starts Tehran mission to ease tensions
0
Arab Luxury World 2019: Industry leaders tackle high-end retail’s regional sticking points
0
International condemnation of Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport
0
Philippines blasts ‘cowardly Chinese boat’ over sinking
0
UN calls for next phase of Hodeidah agreement amid stalemate
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.