You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines blasts ‘cowardly Chinese boat’ over sinking
﻿

Philippines blasts ‘cowardly Chinese boat’ over sinking

Activists hold placards with anti-China slogans during a protest in front of the Chinese consulate in Manila on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 12 June 2019
AFP
0

Philippines blasts ‘cowardly Chinese boat’ over sinking

  • ‘This is not the expected action from a responsible and friendly people’
Updated 12 June 2019
AFP
0

MANILA: The Philippines on Wednesday condemned the “cowardly action” of a suspected Chinese fishing vessel accused of abandoning a Filipino fishing crew after a collision in the disputed South China Sea.
The boat on Sunday hit a Filipino craft anchored near Reed Bank — claimed by both Manila and Beijing — causing it to sink and leaving 22 crewmen “to the mercy of the elements,” said defense secretary Delfin Lorenzana.
Although Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has largely set aside the bitter dispute with Beijing over the resource-rich waterway, Manila does sometimes protest against Chinese action.
“We condemn in the strongest terms the cowardly action of the suspected Chinese fishing vessel and its crew for abandoning the Filipino crew,” Lorenzana said in a statement.
“This is not the expected action from a responsible and friendly people.”
Lorenzana called for an investigation into the collision, and for “diplomatic steps” to prevent a repeat of the incident.
However, Philippine defense department spokesman Arsenio Andolong told AFP the agency had yet to confirm whether the vessel was Chinese-registered, adding it was the Filipino fishermen who identified it as such.
The defense chief also thanked the crew of a Vietnamese fishing vessel in the vicinity which he said brought the Filipinos to safety.
Like the Philippines, Vietnam has partial claims over the South China Sea, where Beijing has staked “indisputable sovereignty” and built artificial islands with military facilities and airstrips.
Taiwan, Brunei and Malaysia also have claims in the area.
Competing claims over the South China Sea is a point of regional contention because trillions of dollars of goods pass through it, and rich petroleum reserves are thought to sit deep beneath its waters.
Reed Bank is about 150 kilometers (93 miles) off the Philippine island of Palawan. It is within Manila’s 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone and far from China’s nearest major landmass.
In 2011, the Philippines accused Chinese vessels of harassing an exploration vessel off Reed Bank.
Manila won a key 2016 ruling against China’s claims in the waterway, but Duterte opted to set it aside to court Chinese investment and trade.
But Duterte in May warned that the South China Sea was becoming a “flashpoint.”
“I love China... but it behooves upon us to ask, ‘is it right for a country to claim the whole ocean’?” he asked.

Topics: Philippines South China Sea China

Related

0
World
Philippine President Duterte urges Beijing to ‘temper’ behavior in South China Sea
0
World
US warship sails in disputed South China Sea amid trade tensions

Copies of Qur’an ripped up at mosque in Germany

Updated 12 June 2019
AP
0

Copies of Qur’an ripped up at mosque in Germany

Updated 12 June 2019
AP
0

BERLIN: The German government is condemning an incident in which around 50 copies of the Qur’an were damaged at a mosque.
Police say that one or more people ripped up copies of the Islamic holy book at a mosque in the northwestern city of Bremen on Saturday. They have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
According to a local mosque association, some pages were stuffed into a toilet.
Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said Wednesday that “this is exactly the kind of aggression against the peaceful exercise of religion that we will not tolerate in this country.”
Aiman Mazyek, a prominent German Muslim leader, said the act appeared aimed at fueling “the spiral of hatred and violence against Muslims and their mosques.”

Related

0
World
Life term expected for serial killer seen as Germany’s worst
0
World
Jews warned against wearing kippah in Germany

Latest updates

UAE, Germany vow to continue joint fight against terrorism and extremism
0
Egypt says 14 killed in road accident
0
Copies of Qur’an ripped up at mosque in Germany
0
Algeria’s former PM appears in Supreme Court over alleged corruption: state TV
0
Kosovo Albanians welcome Clinton, Albright 20 years after NATO intervention
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.