Japan PM starts Tehran mission to ease tensions

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, waves to well-wishers upon his departure at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on June 12, 2019 for a two-day visit to Iran. (AFP)
Updated 12 June 2019
AFP
TEHRAN: Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived in Tehran on Wednesday for a rare diplomatic mission, hoping to defuse tensions between the Islamic republic and Tokyo’s ally Washington.

State television broadcast footage of Abe being greeted at Tehran’s Mehrabad airport by Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The first Japanese prime minister to visit Iran in 41 years, Abe was expected to go straight into talks with President Hassan Rouhani and to meet Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei on Thursday morning.

His arrival was preceded by that of Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono, who held closed-door talks with Zarif.

Addressing a cabinet meeting ahead of the visit, Rouhani said Iran’s leaders and people were united in their view that “the main culprit is America. Not a single individual doubts it.”

“The (US) pressure has reached its full strength,” he told the cabinet.

Tehran is locked in a bitter standoff with Washington after President Donald Trump withdrew from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal in May last year.

Washington has since reimposed crippling unilateral sanctions, which have forced Japan to halt its once substantial purchases of Iranian oil, and launched a military buildup in the Gulf.

“Amid concerns over growing tension in the Middle East and with the attention of the international community on the issue, Japan wishes to do its best toward peace and stability in the region,” Abe told reporters before leaving for Tehran.

“Based on traditional friendly ties between Japan and Iran, I would like to have candid exchanges of opinions with President Rouhani and supreme leader Khamenei toward easing tensions,” he said.

Japanese government officials said Abe would not present Tehran with a list of demands, or deliver a message from Washington, but instead wanted to play the role of neutral intermediary.

Abe discussed “the situation in Iran” in a telephone call with Trump on Tuesday, a Japanese government spokesman said.

A government official said Abe will not be in Tehran to “mediate between Iran and the US” and that “easing tensions” was the prime purpose.

“He might touch upon the subject (of mediation) but that does not necessarily mean he is delivering a message” from Washington, he added.

Japan is hoping to lower the temperature, officials say.

Abe won Trump’s blessing for the mediation mission when the US president visited Tokyo last month.

“We believe it is extremely important that, at the leadership level, we call on Iran as a major regional power to ease tension, to adhere to the nuclear agreement and to play a constructive role for the region’s stability,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said.

Iranian newspapers were divided along conservative-reformist lines in their assessment of Abe’s visit.

The reformist Sazandegi daily ran a front-page cartoon of Abe in full samurai armor, a rolled piece of paper in one hand and a shield on the other.

In an accompanying article headlined “A samurai in Tehran,” the paper said everyone was waiting to see “Tehran’s reaction to Japan’s initiative to raise its international standing by mediating as both Washington’s ally and Iran’s friend.”

The ultraconservative Javan daily, warned that “Iran and Japan minus America” could be a winning formula for Abe, but “Japan as America’s intermediary in Iran” would fail given the deep mistrust of the US.

Other Iranian commentators said Abe could pass messages between the two sides.

“Mr. Abe’s visit comes right after meeting Mr. Trump in Japan, so the Americans are interested in using this channel,” Ebrahim Rahimpour, a former deputy foreign minister, told Iran’s Shargh daily.

But while Tokyo has longstanding trade ties with Tehran and a strategic alliance with Washington, experts say Abe has little leverage with either side and mediation will be an uphill struggle.

The trip by the Japanese premier “faces substantial obstacles and is unlikely to bear fruit,” said Tobias Harris, an analyst at Teneo consultancy group.

“While Japan has good relationships with countries on both sides, these relationships do not necessarily translate into influence.”

UAE, Germany vow to continue joint fight against terrorism and extremism

Updated 12 June 2019
UAE, Germany vow to continue joint fight against terrorism and extremism

Updated 12 June 2019
BERLIN: The UAE and Germany vowed to continue their fight against terrorism and violent extremism — in all its forms, at both regional and international levels — in a joint statement released on Wednesday.
The statement was released on the occasion of the visit of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to Germany.
During his visit, Sheikh Mohamed met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Angela Merkel.
In the statement, the UAE and Germany both expressed concern about growing tensions in the Middle East and both called on Iran to play a “constructive role” in the region and “refrain from any escalatory steps,” as well as respecting sovereignty and non-interference in the affairs of other countries.
The UAE and Germany agreed on the importance of all parties in the region refraining from any actions that could escalate existing tensions.
The two countries discussed the situation in Yemen and their support for the ongoing efforts by UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths. They also agreed that a military solution would not work in both Syria and Libya, calling the Syrian conflict a “priority for the international community as a whole” and the need for a “political solution” in Libya.
The close political, social and economic ties between the two countries were also discussed during the crown prince’s visit.

