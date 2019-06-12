Aston Martin to debut DB4 GT Zagato Continuation

The first Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Continuation — part of the Aston Martin DBZ Centenary Collection — will make its public debut at the world’s most famous endurance motorsport event later this week — the 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans on Saturday and Sunday.

Breaking cover at Aston Martin’s VIP hospitality facility alongside the French circuit, the first complete DB4 GT Zagato Continuation — one of just 19 cars being made — will be on show throughout the 24-hour race.

The production model of this track-only sports car, the latest in Aston Martin’s Continuation program that began with the DB4 GT Continuation series in 2017, represents the culmination of around 4,500 hours of artisan craftsmanship.

As with all the Continuation cars, the Zagato has been created at Aston Martin’s Heritage Division headquarters in Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire.

Finished in Rosso Maja red paint, the car’s exterior color has been matched to original masters created by Max Meyer & ICI, the paint suppliers for the original cars. Inside, the car is trimmed in Obsidian Black leather, which covers the pads in the carbon fiber race seats, door cards, headliner and rear environment. Black Wilton carpets bound in Obsidian Black leather trim cover the floor, stitched in matching Obsidian Black thread.

The new model boasts a larger capacity 4.7-liter version of the straight-six cylinder petrol engine found in the DB4 GT Continuation and, in this guise, is producing in excess of 390 bhp. This is transmitted to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential.

Originally built to race against the might of Ferrari in the 1960s, the DB4 GT Zagato was a thoroughbred machine.

Andy Palmer, Aston Martin Lagonda president and group CEO, said: “The development and successful creation of this latest Continuation car is an achievement that should not be underestimated. Indeed, it could well be argued that we are making history with these new cars.

“Celebrating our brand’s deep and enduring partnership with Zagato in this, their landmark year, by launching the DBZ Centenary Collection has been a mammoth undertaking and I’m personally extremely proud of the results in the shape of this new DB4 GT Zagato.”

Paul Spires, president of Aston Martin Works, said: “Like Andy, I’m incredibly proud of what the team have achieved in making the DB4 GT Zagato Continuation a reality.

“After the unprecedented success of the DB4 GT Continuation cars, we are once again bringing to life the stuff of Aston Martin folklore.”

The DBZ Century Collection will be priced at 6 million pounds ($7.6 million) plus taxes. First deliveries to customers will commence in Q3 2019 for the DB4 GT Zagato Continuation and in Q4 2020 for the DBS GT Zagato.