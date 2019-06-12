UAE in deal for $100m power plant in Yemen

LONDON: The UAE has signed an agreement to build a $100 million power plant in the southern Yemeni city of Aden, the state-run news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.
The deal was signed between the Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Foundation and Yemen’s Electricity and Energy Ministry, it was reported.
Around 2.5 million Yemeni citizens are expected to benefit from the power plant, according to Ahmed Juma Al-Zaabi, minister of the Federal Supreme Council. The plant will have a capacity of about 120 megawatts and be connected to an associated electricity network, he added.
The plant is due to be operational by late 2019, WAM reported.
