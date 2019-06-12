You are here

UAE in deal for $100m power plant in Yemen

The new Yemeni plant could provide energy to 2.5 million people. Above, Shuweihat power plant in Abu Dhabi. (Supplied)
Updated 12 June 2019
Arab News
UAE in deal for $100m power plant in Yemen

  • The deal was signed between the Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Foundation and Yemen’s Electricity and Energy Ministry
  • Around 2.5 million Yemeni citizens are expected to benefit from the power plant
Updated 12 June 2019
Arab News
LONDON: The UAE has signed an agreement to build a $100 million power plant in the southern Yemeni city of Aden, the state-run news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.
The deal was signed between the Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Foundation and Yemen’s Electricity and Energy Ministry, it was reported.
Around 2.5 million Yemeni citizens are expected to benefit from the power plant, according to Ahmed Juma Al-Zaabi, minister of the Federal Supreme Council. The plant will have a capacity of about 120 megawatts and be connected to an associated electricity network, he added.
The plant is due to be operational by late 2019, WAM reported.

Topics: UAE Yemen

Abu Dhabi fund takes full ownership of New York office block

Updated 12 June 2019
Reuters
Abu Dhabi fund takes full ownership of New York office block

  • ADIA bought 25 percent of 330 Madison Avenue from Vornado Realty Trust
  • ADIA, which the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute estimates manages nearly $700 billion in assets, has between 5 to 10 percent of its portfolio in real estate
Updated 12 June 2019
Reuters
ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) said on Wednesday it had bought 25 percent of 330 Madison Avenue from Vornado Realty Trust, gaining full ownership of the New York office block.
ADIA, which the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute estimates manages nearly $700 billion in assets, has between 5 to 10 percent of its portfolio in real estate.
The stake was bought by a subsidiary of ADIA, a spokesman said, adding it had owned the rest of the property for 30 years.
The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.
Gulf sovereign wealth funds, especially Abu Dhabi and Qatari funds, have for decades been investing in commercial real estate in Europe and the US.
Vornado recently sold a non-controlling stake in its portfolio of New York properties along Fifth Avenue and Broadway in a transaction that provided the firm cash proceeds of about $1.2 billion.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA)

