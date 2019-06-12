You are here

US names envoy to find ‘peaceful political solution’ in Sudan: official

The US State Department nominated experienced Africa hand Donald Booth as a special envoy to Sudan on Wednesday, pictured on March 25, 2015. (AFP/File)
AFP
WASHINGTON: The US State Department nominated experienced Africa hand Donald Booth as a special envoy to Sudan on Wednesday, hoping he can help craft a “peaceful political solution” between the military rulers and groups seeking civilian rule.
The nomination comes nine days after government troops and paramilitaries cracked down on protesters outside army headquarters in Khartoum, killing more than 110 and wounding hundreds over several days.
Booth, 65, knows the country well, having served as the Obama administration’s special envoy to Sudan and South Sudan over 2013-2017.
State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said Booth is already at work, traveling with Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Nagy to Sudan “to engage with the parties.”
Between 2005 and 2013, Booth served as US ambassador to Liberia, Zambia and then Ethiopia.
As special envoy to the two Sudans, Booth visited Khartoum numerous times and helped maintain a measured level of relations with the regime of president Omar Al-Bashir, who was under indictment for genocide by the international criminal court.
Bashir’s ousting by the military on April 11 after three decades of rule sparked a nationwide movement calling for a civilian government.
But talks on the composition of a new governing body broke down and on June 3 the military launched a bloody assault on thousands of protesters, drawing international indignation.
The UN Security Council strongly condemned the attacks on civilians.
On June 5, Washington likewise criticized the violence, calling on Sudan’s military leaders to “desist from violence” and agree to “a civilian-led transition that leads to timely elections and free expression of the will of the Sudanese people.”
Nagy was headed to Khartoum to press the military on those demands.
But the administration of President Donald Trump was under pressure to do more.

Copies of Qur’an ripped up at mosque in Germany

AP
AP
BERLIN: The German government is condemning an incident in which around 50 copies of the Qur’an were damaged at a mosque.
Police say that one or more people ripped up copies of the Islamic holy book at a mosque in the northwestern city of Bremen on Saturday. They have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
According to a local mosque association, some pages were stuffed into a toilet.
Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said Wednesday that “this is exactly the kind of aggression against the peaceful exercise of religion that we will not tolerate in this country.”
Aiman Mazyek, a prominent German Muslim leader, said the act appeared aimed at fueling “the spiral of hatred and violence against Muslims and their mosques.”

