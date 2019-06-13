You are here

Israel strikes Gaza after first rocket fire since early May

A barrage of rockets are fired from the Hamas-run Palestinian enclave towards Israel in this May 5, 2019 photo. (AFP file photo)
JERUSALEM: Israeli warplanes bombed bunkers at a Hamas base in Gaza early Thursday following the first rocket fire from the territory since early May, the military said.
Israeli aircraft targeted “underground infrastructure” at the base in the southern Gaza Strip, it said in a statement.
The strike came after Israeli air defenses intercepted a rocket launched from the territory, the first since hundreds were fired in early May in a two-day flare-up which killed four Israelis and 25 Palestinians.
On Wednesday evening, Israel announced it had banned all fishing off Gaza in retaliation for the launch of more incendiary balloons from the enclave.


“Due to the continuous launching of incendiary balloons and kites from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, it has been decided tonight (Wednesday) not to allow access to Gaza’s maritime space until further notice,” the Israeli defense ministry department responsible for Palestinian civil affairs, COGAT, said.
The move came after COGAT said on Tuesday it had reduced the extent of the fishing zone to six nautical miles offshore from 10 nautical miles, having downscaled it from 15 nautical miles a week ago.
A spokesman for the Israeli fire service said incendiary balloons from Gaza caused seven fires on Tuesday alone.
In the past year, Palestinians have succeeded in setting fire to large areas of farmland in southern Israel.
Israel had only restored the fishing limit to 15 miles on June 4, after a previous cut in response to fire balloons.
Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza, run by Islamist movement Hamas, have fought three wars since 2008.

Arab coalition destroys Houthi weapons stores and factories in Yemen

Arab coalition destroys Houthi weapons stores and factories in Yemen

RIYADH: The Arab coalition destroyed Houthi weapons stores and factories in Yemen on Thursday, Al Arabiya reported. 

“Foreign experts from terrorist organisations working with the Houthis” were also targeted. 

On Wednesday,  at least 26 people were injured when a Houthi missile fired from Yemen hit Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia.

The attack took place in the early hours when the missile hit the arrival lounge of the airport in Asir Province at 2:21 a.m.

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman condemned the attack saying “The targeting of Abha Airport by Iranian-backed Houthi militia and injuring innocent civilians of various nationalities, is a continuation of their immoral and criminal behavior that is in line with the malign behavior of their patrons.”

He also slammed the Iranian regime for “spreading chaos” in the Middle East by backing terrorist organisations such as the Houthis who claimed responsibility for the attack on Abha International Airport.  

“For 40 years, the Iranian regime has been spreading chaos, death and destruction, by sponsoring and financing terrorist organizations including the Houthis,” Prince Khalid bin Salman said in a post on his Twitter account.

