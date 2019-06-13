You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey rejects ultimatums, says will not back down on Russian S-400s
﻿

Turkey rejects ultimatums, says will not back down on Russian S-400s

Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile launching system is displayed at the exposition field in Kubinka Patriot Park outside Moscow on August 22, 2017. (AFP)
Updated 13 June 2019
Reuters
0

Turkey rejects ultimatums, says will not back down on Russian S-400s

Updated 13 June 2019
Reuters
0

ANKARA: Turkey will not back down from its decision to buy Russian S-400 missile defense systems and rejects any ultimatums on the issue, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday in response to US warnings about the purchase.
Cavusoglu was responding to a question about a letter in which US acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan warned Turkey that it would be pulled out of the F-35 fighter jet program unless Ankara changed course from its plans to install the S-400s.

Topics: Turkey Russia Defense S-400 air defense missile system

Related

0
Middle-East
Russia to deliver S-400 missile defence system to Turkey in July: Kremlin
0
Middle-East
Erdogan: Turkey not backtracking on S-400 deal with Russia

Sudan’s state prosecutors charge former president Omar Al-Bashir with corruption

Updated 2 min 5 sec ago
Reuters
0

Sudan’s state prosecutors charge former president Omar Al-Bashir with corruption

Updated 2 min 5 sec ago
Reuters
0

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s state prosecutors said on Thursday they had completed their investigation into former President Omar Al-Bashir and charged him with corruption.

Developing story...

Topics: Middle East Africa Sudan Omar Al-Bashir Downfall of Omar Al-Bashir corruption

Related

0
Middle-East
Brother of Sudan’s Bashir not in detention: army
0
Middle-East
Month after Bashir ouster, Sudan far from civilian rule

Latest updates

Sudan’s state prosecutors charge former president Omar Al-Bashir with corruption
0
Arab coalition destroys Houthi weapons stores and factories in Yemen
0
Qatari holdings in Turkey’s Istanbul Borsa drop by 31%
0
Indian authorities say no survivors of air force plane crash
0
Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt call for a cease-fire in Libya
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.