Egypt officials say roadside bomb wounds 6 police in Sinai

Suspicions over Gulf of Oman tanker attacks fall on Iran

LONDON: Arab and US officials pointed the finger of suspicion at Iran and its proxy forces in the region after two tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman Thursday.

The Front Altair and the Kokuka Courageous were hit by explosions shortly after passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the narrow passage at the entrance to the Arabian Gulf, through which about a fifth of the world’s oil supply passes.

In July 2018, two Saudi Arabian oil tankers were attacked in the Bab Al-Mandeb strait at the southern entrance to the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen. The Arab military coalition supporting the Yemeni government blamed the Iran-backed Houthi militia for that attack.

Thursday’s attacks in the Gulf of Oman are a “major escalation,” coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said. “From my perspective ... we can connect it to the Houthi attacks at Bab Al-Mandeb.”

Donald Trump, who has made economic and military pressure against Iran a cornerstone of his foreign policy, was being briefed Thursday about the tanker attack, and was yet to comment.

But a US defense official told CBS News “it was “highly likely Iran caused these attacks.”

The official said American authorities are expected to recover sufficient debris from the attacks to trace their source and that any US retaliation would depend on the evidence and on other Gulf countries.

The Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit told the UN Security Council: “Some parties in the region are trying to instigate fires in the region and we must be aware of that.”

His comments will be read as reference to Iran, which Arab countries accuse of attempting to destabilize the region, primarily though its proxy forces in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

Aboul Gheit called on the council to act against those responsible for the attacks to maintain security in the Gulf.

Pressure has been mounting on Tehran from crippling economic sanctions, which have greatly reduced its oil exports, and an increased US military presence in the region.

The attacks were the second in a month near the Strait of Hormuz, a major strategic waterway for world oil supplies.

The United States and Saudi Arabia blamed Iran for last month’s attacks using limpet mines on four tankers moored off the coast of the UAE. Thursday’s attacks against tankers under steam, moving cargo from Arabian Gulf ports in the UAE and Saudi Arabia to international customers, would be an escalation.

Observers believe the attacks on shipping could be Iran attempting to reassert its position.

“We see this as Iran trying to get negotiating leverage it doesn’t have,” Bob McNally, president of the US consultancy Rapidan Energy Group, told Reuters. “I don’t think it tips us over into direct military confrontation. It is still deniable and denied. This is still going to be like the attack last month – everyone is denying it. It’s a blunt message.”

Other international responses offered strong condemnation but urging caution on attributing blame.

Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah described the attacks as a threat to international peace and security.

“This is the most recent event in a series of acts of sabotage that are threatening the security of maritime corridors as well as threatening energy security of the world,” he said.

Acting US Ambassador to the UN Jonathan Cohen said attacks on commercial shipping were “unacceptable” and “raise very serious concerns.”

‘The US government is providing assistance and will continue to assess the situation,” he told the UN Security Council.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned at the meeting that the world cannot afford “a major confrontation in the Gulf region.”

“I strongly condemn any attack against civilian vessels. Facts must be established and responsibilities clarified,” he said.