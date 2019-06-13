Israeli settlement goods should be labeled, court told

You are here

An Israeli settler prepares olive oil containers at the Achia Olive press factory in the Jewish settlement of Shilo in the occupied West Bank. (File/AFP)
Daoud Kuttab
AMMAN: The European Court of Justice has been told that products from Israeli-occupied territories should be “clearly labeled as such to avoid misleading consumers.”

In his legal advice to the court, Advocate General Gerard Hogan drew on Europe’s previous opposition to apartheid to explain his ruling.

“Just as many European consumers objected to the purchase of South African goods in the pre-1994 apartheid era, present-day consumers may object, on similar grounds, to the purchase of goods from a particular country because, for example, it is not a democracy or because it pursues particular political or social policies which that consumer happens to find objectionable,” he said.

The former Irish judge said that under EU rules, labels must make it clear if products originate in the occupied territories and, in particular, if they come from Israeli settlements in those areas.

Ziad Khalil Abu Zayyad, the Fatah media spokesman, told Arab News that Israeli products are made on occupied lands that are controlled and used illegally by Israel, which prevents Palestinians from developing their own economy and production.

“Consumers of these products deserve to know that buying them supports and encourages the occupation policy that brings no benefit for anyone,” he said.

A spokesman for the EU told Arab News that Hogan’s legal advice is not binding on the Court of Justice.

“It is the role of the advocates general to propose to the court, in complete independence, a legal solution to the cases for which they are responsible. Judgment will be given at a later date. The EU court is due to decide next September,” the spokesman said.

The court is considering a request from France’s top tribunal for clarification of rules on labeling goods from the West Bank, including annexed East Jerusalem, which the international community considers occupied Palestinian land, as well as the Golan Heights, which Israel took from Syria in 1967.

France published guidelines in 2016 saying products from Israeli settlements in the West Bank and Golan Heights must carry labels making their precise origin clear, but this was challenged by the Organization Juive Europeenne (European Jewish Organization) and Psagot, a company that runs vineyards in the occupied territories.

The 2016 French ruling drew an angry response from Israel, which accused Paris of aiding a boycott of the Jewish state and of double standards by ignoring other territorial disputes around the world.

A major diplomatic row erupted between the EU and Israel in 2015 when Brussels drew up rules that effectively declared that products from settlements had to be labeled as such across the bloc.

Omer Korman, vice president of the Psagot Winery, which advertises itself as a “Jerusalem Mountains winery” and is based in the settlement nearest to Ramallah, declined a request for comment.

Ibrahim Milhem, spokesman of the Palestinian government, welcomed in an interview with Arab News the advisory decision of the European advocate general.

“His denunciation of Israeli violation of international law is welcomed and we can call on the world community not to engage with products made in the settlements which are illegal according to international law.”

Topics: israel settlements EU

US blames Iran for Gulf of Oman tanker attacks

Arab News
LONDON: The US Thursday blamed Iran for attacks in two tankers in the Gulf of Oman as Arab officials highlighted similarities with operations carried out by Tehran’s proxy forces in the region. 

The attacks on the ships are part of a “campaign” of “escalating tension” by Iran and a threat to international peace and security, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

“It is the assessment of the United States government that the Islamic Republic of Iran is responsible for the attacks that occurred in the Gulf of Oman today,” Pompeo said. “This assessment is based on intelligence, the weapons used, the level of expertise needed to execute the operation, recent similar Iranian attacks on shipping, and the fact that no proxy group operating in the area has the resources and proficiency to act with such a high degree of sophistication.”

Also on Thursday, senior US officials said they do not believe the threat from Iran is over.

Speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter, the officials said the US photographed an unexploded mine on the side of one of the tankers, which led to the assessment that Iran was responsible for the attack. The photograph is expected to be made public later Thursday.

The officials say the US will reevaluate its presence in the region. They advise that a program to provide military escorts of merchant ships under consideration.

The Front Altair and the Kokuka Courageous were hit by explosions shortly after passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the narrow passage at the entrance to the Arabian Gulf, through which about a fifth of the world’s oil supply passes.

In July 2018, two Saudi Arabian oil tankers were attacked in the Bab Al-Mandeb strait at the southern entrance to the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen. The Arab military coalition supporting the Yemeni government blamed the Iran-backed Houthi militia for that attack.

Thursday’s attacks in the Gulf of Oman are a “major escalation,” coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said. “From my perspective ... we can connect it to the Houthi attacks at Bab Al-Mandeb.”

Donald Trump, who has made economic and military pressure against Iran a cornerstone of his foreign policy, was being briefed Thursday about the tanker attack.

-------

READ MORE

Two tanker owners suspend Gulf bookings as tension now ‘as high as it gets’

Tankers attacked with ‘mine and torpedo’ in Gulf of Oman

-------

A US defense official told CBS News “it was “highly likely Iran caused these attacks.”

The official said American authorities are expected to recover sufficient debris from the attacks to  trace their source and that any US retaliation would depend on the evidence and on other Gulf countries.

The Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit told the UN Security Council: “Some parties in the region are trying to instigate fires in the region and we must be aware of that.”

His comments will be read as reference to Iran, which Arab countries accuse of attempting to destabilize the region, primarily though its proxy forces in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

Aboul Gheit called on the council to act against those responsible for the attacks to maintain security in the Gulf.

Pressure has been mounting on Tehran from crippling economic sanctions, which have  greatly reduced its oil exports, and an increased US military presence in the region.

The attacks were the second in a month near the Strait of Hormuz, a major strategic waterway for world oil supplies.

The United States and Saudi Arabia blamed Iran for last month’s attacks using limpet mines on four tankers moored off the coast of the UAE. Thursday’s attacks against tankers under steam, moving cargo from Arabian Gulf ports in the UAE and Saudi Arabia to international customers, would be an escalation.

Observers believe the attacks on shipping could be Iran attempting to reassert its position.

“We see this as Iran trying to get negotiating leverage it doesn’t have,” Bob McNally, president of the US consultancy Rapidan Energy Group, told Reuters. “I don’t think it tips us over into direct military confrontation. It is still deniable and denied. This is still going to be like the attack last month – everyone is denying it. It’s a blunt message.”

Other international responses offered strong condemnation but urged caution on attributing blame.

Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah described the attacks as a threat to international peace and security.

 

“This is the most recent event in a series of acts of sabotage that are threatening the security of maritime corridors as well as threatening energy security of the world,” he said.

Acting US Ambassador to the UN Jonathan Cohen said attacks on commercial shipping were “unacceptable” and “raise very serious concerns.”

‘The US government is providing assistance and will continue to assess the situation,” he told the UN Security Council.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned at the meeting that the world cannot afford “a major confrontation in the Gulf region.”

“I strongly condemn any attack against civilian vessels. Facts must be established and responsibilities clarified,” he said.

Topics: Gulf of Oman Saudi tankers tankers Mike Pompeo

