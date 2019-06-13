You are here

Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt call for a cease-fire in Libya

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, left, and his Algerian counterpart Sabri Boukadoum, 2nd left, attend a meeting in Tunis, Tunisia, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (AP)
Updated 13 June 2019
AP
Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt call for a cease-fire in Libya

  • They agreed to strengthen their cooperation in the fight against terrorism in the region
  • Libya was plunged into chaos following the 2011 uprising
Updated 13 June 2019
AP
TUNIS: Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt have expressed their “deep concern” over the chaotic situation in Libya and called for an immediate cease-fire in the country.
The foreign affairs ministers of the three countries, all neighboring Libya, held a meeting on Wednesday in Tunisia’s capital Tunis.
In a statement released overnight, they denounced “the continuous flow of weapons” and the “influx of foreign terrorist fighters” in Libya.
They agreed to strengthen their cooperation in the fight against terrorism in the region.
Earlier this week, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all countries to implement an arms embargo against Libya, saying illegal weapons transfers by land, sea and air are fueling the fighting in the oil-rich country.
Libya was plunged into chaos following the 2011 uprising that ousted and killed Muammar Qaddafi.

Twitter deletes thousands of accounts tied to Iran, seeks to end false info campaigns

Updated 44 min 43 sec ago
Reuters
Twitter deletes thousands of accounts tied to Iran, seeks to end false info campaigns

  • In the latest purge of information, the company said it believes 4,779 accounts were associated or backed by Iran
  • The micro-blogging site also said it had removed and archived four accounts affiliated with the St. Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency
Updated 44 min 43 sec ago
Reuters
BENGALURU, India: Twitter Inc. on Thursday said it removed thousands of accounts linked to coordinated, state-backed activities it believes were from the Iranian government and archived them to its public database launched last year.
In the latest purge of information, the company said it believes 4,779 accounts were associated or backed by Iran.
The micro-blogging site also said it had removed and archived four accounts affiliated with the St. Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency, a Russian “troll farm” that has been indicted by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller for attempts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election.
It also removed and archived 130 accounts tied to the Catalan independence movement in Spain, and 33 accounts engaged in manipulative behavior related to Venezuela.
Twitter first released the archive of data associated with known state-backed information operations last October to provide more transparency of information and to stem manipulation on its platform.
“Thousands of researchers from across the globe have downloaded datasets, which contain more than 30 million Tweets and over 1 terabyte of media, using our archive to conduct their own investigations and to share their insights and independent analysis with the world,” Twitter said in a blog post.

