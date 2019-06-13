You are here

  • Home
  • Indian authorities say no survivors of air force plane crash
﻿

Indian authorities say no survivors of air force plane crash

There were no survivors of a military transport plane crash last week in a mountainous area near the border with China. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 June 2019
AP
0

Indian authorities say no survivors of air force plane crash

  • The AN-32 plane with five Indian air force officers and eight people of other ranks lost ground contact June 3 on its way to a high-altitude airstrip in Mechuka, 29 kilometers from the Chinese border
  • Even after deploying satellites and sensitive radars, it took nine days for air force and navy personnel to locate the wreckage because of the remoteness of the heavily forested area
Updated 13 June 2019
AP
0

GAHUATI, India: There were no survivors of a military transport plane crash last week in a mountainous area near the border with China, Indian authorities said Thursday.
A team of rescuers airlifted to a place lower on the mountain in Arunachal Pradesh, India's northeastern-most state, climbed up to the crash site on foot early Thursday and confirmed that none of the 13 people on board were alive, the Indian air force said on Twitter.
"Our rescue team reached the site at an elevation of 12,000 feet (3,658 meters) this morning and did not find survivors," said Indian Air Force Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh.
The AN-32 plane with five Indian air force officers and eight people of other ranks lost ground contact June 3 on its way to a high-altitude airstrip in Mechuka, 29 kilometers (18 miles) from the Chinese border.
Even after deploying satellites and sensitive radars, it took nine days for air force and navy personnel to locate the wreckage because of the remoteness of the heavily forested area.
The air force released a photo of a charred patch of land on a steep slope covered with evergreen trees, leading to speculation that the plane crashed just below the summit.
Officials have not said what caused the crash.

Topics: India Indian Air Force (IAF)

Related

0
Pakistan
India's Modi to avoid Pakistan airspace despite getting permission
0
World
India evacuates hundreds of thousands as cyclone Vayu builds fury

Protesters scuffle with Hong Kong police, government offices shut

Updated 13 June 2019
REUTERS:
0

Protesters scuffle with Hong Kong police, government offices shut

  • Government offices to close for the rest of week
  • Many Hong Kong people accuse China of extensive meddling
Updated 13 June 2019
REUTERS:
0

HONG KONG: Scuffles broke out between demonstrators and police in Hong Kong on Thursday as hundreds of people persevered with a protest against an extradition law with mainland China, a day after police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to break up big crowds.

Protests around the city’s legislature on Wednesday forced the postponement of debate on the extradition bill, which many people in Hong Kong fear will undermine freedoms and confidence in the commercial hub.

Hong Kong’s China-backed Chief Executive Carrie Lam condemned the violence and urged a swift restoration of order but has vowed to press ahead with the legislation despite the reservations about it, including within the business community.

The number of protesters milling about outside the legislature in the financial district fell overnight but rose again through the day on Thursday to about 1,000 at one stage.

They expect the legislature, which has a majority of pro-Beijing members, will try to hold the debate at some stage, though it issued a notice saying there would be no session on Thursday.

“We will be back when, and if, it comes back for discussion again,” said protester Stephen Chan, a 20-year old university student.

“We just want to preserve our energy now.”

Earlier, some protesters tried to stop police from removing supplies of face masks and food and scuffles broke out.

Police with helmets and shields blocked overhead walkways and plainclothes officers checked commuters’ identity cards.

A clean-up got underway to clear debris like broken umbrellas, helmets, plastic water bottles and barricades from the streets after the previous day’s clashes, when police fired rubber bullets, tear gas and pepper spray in a series of skirmishes to clear demonstrators from the legislature.

Officials said 72 people were admitted to hospital. Police said they arrested 11 people while 22 officers were injured.

In Beijing, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the Chinese government “strongly condemns the violent behavior and we support the (Hong Kong) government in dealing with it according to law.”

Authorities shut government offices in the financial district, which is overlooked by the towers of some of Asia’s biggest firms and hotel chains, for the rest of the week after some of the worst violence in Hong Kong in decades.

Hong Kong’s benchmark stock exchange slid as much as 1.5 percent on Thursday before closing down 0.1 percent, extending losses from the previous day.

Wednesday saw the third night of violence since a protest on Sunday drew what organizers said was more than a million people in the biggest street demonstration since the 1997 handover of the former British colony back to Chinese rule under a deal to preserve special autonomy.

However, many Hong Kong people accuse China of extensive meddling since then, including obstruction of democratic reforms and interference in local elections.

The extradition bill, which will cover Hong Kong residents and foreign and Chinese nationals living or traveling through the city, has sparked concern it may threaten the rule of law that underpins Hong Kong’s international financial status.

Topics: Hong Kong China Hong Kong extradition bill

Related

0 photos
World
Tens of thousands of protesters force delay in Hong Kong extradition bill debate
0 photos
World
Hong Kong leader refuses to scrap extradition bill despite rally

Latest updates

Survivors of Houthi missile attack describe moment explosion ripped through Abha airport
0
Twitter deletes thousands of accounts tied to Iran, seeks to end false info campaigns
0
Sudan’s state prosecutors charge former president Omar Al-Bashir with corruption
0
Arab coalition destroys Houthi weapons stores and factories in Yemen
0
Qatari holdings in Turkey’s Istanbul Borsa drop by 31%
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.