﻿

Qatari holdings in Turkey’s Istanbul Borsa drop by 31%

This general view shows the exterior of Borsa Istanbul in Istanbul on May 22, 2018. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 June 2019
Arab News
0

Data from the Central Registry Agency in Turkey showed that Qatari investors have withdrawn 4.6 billion Turkish liras of their holdings in Turkey’s İstanbul Borsa stock exchange during the first five months of 2019, reducing their shares by 31 percent, Cumhuriyet newspaper reported.

Official figures published by the Turkish Statistical Institute showed that foreign investors continue to exit.

The total holdings of Qatari investors were 14.745 billion liras in December 2018, but they plunged in May 2019 to 10.181 billion liras.

Topics: Turkey Qatar

