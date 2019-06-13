Arab coalition hits Houthi targets after Abha airport attack

JEDDAH: The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen launched airstrikes on Thursday that destroyed Iran-backed Houthi militia targets around the capital, Sanaa.

The alliance had pledged a “stern response” to Wednesday’s Houthi missile attack on a Saudi civilian airport, in which 26 people were injured.

It said Thursday’s strikes targeted “foreign experts from terrorist organizations working with the Houthis.” “The targets that were destroyed in Yemen include missile depots, weapons and manufacturing plants,” the coalition said.

The Houthi-run Masirah TV admitted that coalition jets bombed three sites, including military targets belonging to Houthi forces, on the outskirts of Sanaa. Residents said the strikes had targeted military camps west and north of the city.

Saudi Arabia vowed on Thursday to take “appropriate” action to confront and deter Houthi attacks.

“We will confront the Houthi militias’ crimes with unwavering resolve,” said Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman. “Their targeting of a civilian airport exposes to the world the recklessness of Iran’s escalation and the danger it poses to regional security and stability.

“The targeting of Abha airport, injuring innocent civilians, is a continuation of their immoral and criminal behavior that is in line with the malign behavior of their patrons.

“Appropriate measures will be taken to confront and deter these terrorist militias. We will stand against all those who aim to inflict harm on our security and interests.

“For 40 years, the Iranian regime has been spreading chaos, death and destruction by sponsoring and financing terrorist organizations, including the Houthis.

“The continuation of the Iranian regime’s aggression and reckless escalation, whether directly or through its militias, will result in grave consequences. The international community must carry out its responsibility to avoid this outcome.”