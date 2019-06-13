You are here

Dr. Hamdan Al-Shehri

The terrorism of Iran and its militias must be confronted

Arab coalition hits Houthi targets after Abha airport attack

The Arab coalition destroyed Houthi weapons stores and factories in Yemen on Thursday. (File/AFP)
JEDDAH: The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen launched airstrikes on Thursday that destroyed Iran-backed Houthi militia targets around the capital, Sanaa.

The alliance had pledged a “stern response” to Wednesday’s Houthi missile attack on a Saudi civilian airport, in which 26 people were injured.

It said Thursday’s strikes targeted “foreign experts from terrorist organizations working with the Houthis.” “The targets that were destroyed in Yemen include missile depots, weapons and manufacturing plants,” the coalition said.

The Houthi-run Masirah TV admitted that coalition jets bombed three sites, including military targets belonging to Houthi forces, on the outskirts of Sanaa. Residents said the strikes had targeted military camps west and north of the city.

Saudi Arabia vowed on Thursday to take “appropriate” action to confront and deter Houthi attacks.

“We will confront the Houthi militias’ crimes with unwavering resolve,” said Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman. “Their targeting of a civilian airport exposes to the world the recklessness of Iran’s escalation and the danger it poses to regional security and stability.

“The targeting of Abha airport, injuring innocent civilians, is a continuation of their immoral and criminal behavior that is in line with the malign behavior of their patrons.

“Appropriate measures will be taken to confront and deter these terrorist militias. We will stand against all those who aim to inflict harm on our security and interests.

“For 40 years, the Iranian regime has been spreading chaos, death and destruction by sponsoring and financing terrorist organizations, including the Houthis.

“The continuation of the Iranian regime’s aggression and reckless escalation, whether directly or through its militias, will result in grave consequences. The international community must carry out its responsibility to avoid this outcome.”

OIC condemns Moldova embassy move

Updated 17 min 16 sec ago
SPA
0

OIC condemns Moldova embassy move

Updated 17 min 16 sec ago
SPA
0
JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned Moldova’s decision to move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on Thursday.  
In a statement, the OIC noted the decision violated the UN Security Council’s resolutions on the political situation in Jerusalem and occupied Palestinian territories, and the General Assembly’s resolution opposing attempts to change the city’s historical, legal and political status, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 
The OIC urged the government of Moldova to reverse this decision and honor its legal and political obligations under international law. It also asked it to take decisions that would help achieve a lasting peace based on the two-state solution in the future. 
The Arab League denounced the embassy move on Wednesday, saying: “It is a blatant violation of international law.” It added that the decision was an open threat to the Palestinian people.
It urged the Moldovan government to change its position, which could have negative impacts on relations with other Arab countries. 

