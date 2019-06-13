You are here

Australia beats Brazil 3-2 with aid from an own goal

Caitlin Foord scored before the break. (Reuters)
Updated 13 June 2019
AP
Australia beats Brazil 3-2 with aid from an own goal

  • An own goal gave Australia the victory
Updated 13 June 2019
AP
MONTPELLIER, France: An own goal gave Australia a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Brazil at the Women’s World Cup, even after Marta added a record 16th career tournament goal.
Marta, who sat out Brazil’s opening game with a left thigh injury, became the first player to score in five different World Cups when she converted a penalty kick in the 27th minute of Thursday’s game.
Cristiane scored a header to put the Brazilians up 2-0. Caitlin Foord scored before the break to pull Australia within one.
Chloe Logarzo’s shot from distance in the 58th minute tied it and then Australia went ahead on the own goal, an error by Monica that snapped the stalemate in the 66th minute. Sam Kerr appeared to be offside but the goal was awarded after video review, and the Brazilians fumed.
Australia, just the second team to win a World Cup match after going down two goals, needed a good game after dropping its opener 2-1 to Italy. Brazil won its tournament opener against Jamaica 3-0 on Cristiane’s hat trick.
It was the first loss in the group stage for the Brazilians since 1995, snapping a 16-match unbeaten streak.
Brazil’s Formiga, the oldest player in the tournament at 41, collected her second yellow card during the match. She will have to sit out the final group match against Italy.
American Abby Wambach and Germany’s Birgit Prinz rank behind Marta on the World Cup goals list with 14 each.

Topics: FIFA Women's World Cup 2019

Rain washes out India-New Zealand match

Updated 14 June 2019
AFP
Rain washes out India-New Zealand match

  • The tournament in England and Wales started in dry conditions but three of the past four matches have failed to produce a result
Updated 14 June 2019
AFP
NOTTINGHAM: India and New Zealand were awarded a point each after persistent rain in Nottingham forced the abandonment of their match on Thursday— the fourth no result of this World Cup so far.

After several inspections the umpires finally called the game at Trent Bridge off at 3:00 p.m. (1400 GMT).

The tournament in England and Wales started in dry conditions but three of the past four matches have failed to produce a result.

New Zealand top the table with seven points after three wins and a no result while India are third on five points, with two wins and one point from Thursday’s washout.

“Obviously you turn up hoping to compete for two points but we’ve been here for four days and not seen any sun so it’s no surprise,” said New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

“They will get some sun at some point but not on our trip here. With training indoors you just try and get what you need out of it. It’s not ideal but having a bit of time off is also important in these competitions.”

He added: “We have a break now, which is interesting at this point in the tournament but it’s a good chance for guys to freshen up and look forward to our next challenge.”

India captain Virat Kohli said: “The outfield was not suitable for play. Especially as it’s so early in the tournament, you don’t want an injury at this stage.

“It’s unfortunate. You cannot control the weather but a point isn’t bad at this stage given we already have two wins.”

The International Cricket Council has faced criticism over the lack of reserve days in the group stage but said having them for every match would be “extremely complex.” 

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said it was unfortunate for tournament organizers to lose four games to rain out of just 18 matches so far in the round-robin event.

“Reserve days are going to be a logistical nightmare, probably the ICC has made that fairly well known,” Stead told reporters.

“Unfortunately it’s a bit of an anomaly the amount of days we have lost to rain — the biggest amount of days lost in World Cups ever. “It’s a bit of bad luck. It can rain anywhere in the world. My first tour was in Dubai and it rained in the desert.”

The 47-year-old coach said New Zealand were adaptable enough to keep their momentum going despite the bad weather, which has forced them to train indoors.

“South Africa is next on the agenda for us, so we have to let this one go very quickly and work on that,” he said.

The Kiwis, runners-up at the 2015 World Cup, will play the Proteas on June 19 in Birmingham.

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2019

