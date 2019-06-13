What We Are Reading Today: ‘40’ by Ahmad Al-Shugairi

Saudi media personality Ahmad Al-Shugairi has written an autobiography produced during 40 days of seclusion on a remote island.

During this time Al-Shugairi forfeited all technology and connections with people to reflect on his life — and on how to improve it and become a better human being closer to Allah.

In the introduction to the book, Al-Shugairi writes about spiritual seclusion and lists the life-changing effects it can bring. The book comprises 10 chapters. Each section is a dive into the author’s life in which he reminisces about the lessons he has learned. The book reflects on his favorite books, quotes and verses from the Qur’an, which led him to contemplate all aspects of his life, both personal and career-wise.

What most stands out is how raw the experiences are — he does not shy away from difficult periods of growth — Al-Shugairi reminisces on awkward moments that made him who he is today.

The book is written in a simple form to reach audiences of any age. It is a straightforward, thoughtful and filled with insights. It is a memoir, but can also be considered a self-help book.

All proceeds from the book will go to charity.