You are here

  • Home
  • TheFace: Sana Al-Jabr, Saudi entrepreneur and piano teacher
﻿

TheFace: Sana Al-Jabr, Saudi entrepreneur and piano teacher

Sana Al-Jabr. ( AN photo by Ziyad Alarfaj)
Updated 14 sec ago
Sana Al-Jabr
0

TheFace: Sana Al-Jabr, Saudi entrepreneur and piano teacher

Updated 14 sec ago
Sana Al-Jabr
0

The eldest of three siblings, I graduated with a degree in business studies from the University of Sharjah in the UAE. When I graduated from high school, my father told me that studying abroad was the first step toward shaping a person’s personality. He encouraged independence and always trusted my judgment.

In addition to my academic studies I also enrolled in a music institute to learn to play the piano. My mom was very supportive of this as she plays the violin, as does my sister. One of the most enjoyable times for us is when we play a piece of music together.

At first I thought of it as a hobby that I wanted to learn and improve, no more than that. Then one of my teachers gave me some good advice: if you are going to spend time, money and effort in learning anything, you might as well get a proper qualification. So I did. I took theory and practical exams and was certified at each level.

After I graduated from university, I got a job with a National Commercial Bank where I worked as a private banker for nine years. I loved banking and feel it is one of the best work environments in which to learn.

During the last year of my banking job, I started a small manufacturing business that specializes in dyeing leather. I juggled both careers for a while until I decided to focus full time on my new business. It was a major shift for me. As an entrepreneur, I have to wear many hats — including accountant, quality control, HR, marketing — especially at the beginning.

What attracted me to the business was the idea of restoring and reusing valuable leather items. It changes the consumption mindset: Instead of buying a replacement whenever something is damaged, the existing item can instead be restored and its useful life extended. Currently, the business is expanding from dealing in personal items such as leather bags, wallets and clothing to include leather furniture and car seats.

I also decided to find time to teach the piano. Watching Saudi women learn and get excited to play music is certainly very rewarding. One of my most difficult experiences was teaching a sight-impaired child. As I am used to teaching by demonstrating on the piano, I had to instead find a way to explain in words what I normally show by example.

The recent announcement that a music institute will be opening in the Kingdom is life-changing news. I aspire to see the culture of music spread in Saudi Arabia and hope I can be part of it. 

Topics: TheFace University of Sharjah UAE

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
TheFace: Maysa bint Ahmed Al-Ruwaished, Saudi artist and founder of Canvash studio
0
Saudi Arabia
TheFace: Alanoud Al-Rammah, general manager of International Advertising Co.

UNICEF acknowledges Saudi Arabia's 'generous support' for its projects

Updated 23 min 25 sec ago
0

UNICEF acknowledges Saudi Arabia's 'generous support' for its projects

  • UNICEF relies on donations from governments and private donors to carry out its work to promote the health and well-being of children
Updated 23 min 25 sec ago
0

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the UN Abdallah Al-Mouallimi met with the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, Geert Cappelaere, in New York on Thursday.

During the meeting, Cappelaere thanked Saudi Arabia for its generous support for UNICEF, saying it had contributed significantly to development projects that benefit millions of children around the world.

UNICEF relies on donations from governments and private donors to carry out its work to promote the health and well-being of children. 

The organization has implemented numerous education projects that ensure children have equal access to quality education, along with a number of health care initiatives aimed at mothers and children. Food and nutrition is another important area of UNICEF’s work.

Al-Mouallimi’s meeting with Cappelaere was attended by Shayma Daneshjo, general partnerships specialist at UNICEF; first secretary Bandar Al-Nahdi, head of the Saudi finance and economic committee at the permanent mission of Saudi Arabia to the UN; and first secretary Mohammed Al-Qadi, head of the media and protocol department at the mission.

Topics: UNICEF Saudi Mission to the UN

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief inks cooperation deal with UNICEF
0
Saudi Arabia continues work with UNICEF to achieve its 2023 strategic plan

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s SABIC, to start work on $9bn US plant
0
TheFace: Sana Al-Jabr, Saudi entrepreneur and piano teacher
0
Syrian refugee businessmen target of campaign in Egypt
0
What We Are Reading Today: ‘40’ by Ahmad Al-Shugairi
0
UNICEF acknowledges Saudi Arabia's 'generous support' for its projects
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.