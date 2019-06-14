You are here

  • Home
  • Rain washes out India-New Zealand match
﻿

Rain washes out India-New Zealand match

Umpires Marais Erasmus and Paul Reiffel after inspecting the pitch. (Reuters)
Updated 14 June 2019
AFP
0

Rain washes out India-New Zealand match

  • The tournament in England and Wales started in dry conditions but three of the past four matches have failed to produce a result
Updated 14 June 2019
AFP
0

NOTTINGHAM: India and New Zealand were awarded a point each after persistent rain in Nottingham forced the abandonment of their match on Thursday— the fourth no result of this World Cup so far.

After several inspections the umpires finally called the game at Trent Bridge off at 3:00 p.m. (1400 GMT).

The tournament in England and Wales started in dry conditions but three of the past four matches have failed to produce a result.

New Zealand top the table with seven points after three wins and a no result while India are third on five points, with two wins and one point from Thursday’s washout.

“Obviously you turn up hoping to compete for two points but we’ve been here for four days and not seen any sun so it’s no surprise,” said New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

“They will get some sun at some point but not on our trip here. With training indoors you just try and get what you need out of it. It’s not ideal but having a bit of time off is also important in these competitions.”

He added: “We have a break now, which is interesting at this point in the tournament but it’s a good chance for guys to freshen up and look forward to our next challenge.”

India captain Virat Kohli said: “The outfield was not suitable for play. Especially as it’s so early in the tournament, you don’t want an injury at this stage.

“It’s unfortunate. You cannot control the weather but a point isn’t bad at this stage given we already have two wins.”

The International Cricket Council has faced criticism over the lack of reserve days in the group stage but said having them for every match would be “extremely complex.” 

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said it was unfortunate for tournament organizers to lose four games to rain out of just 18 matches so far in the round-robin event.

“Reserve days are going to be a logistical nightmare, probably the ICC has made that fairly well known,” Stead told reporters.

“Unfortunately it’s a bit of an anomaly the amount of days we have lost to rain — the biggest amount of days lost in World Cups ever. “It’s a bit of bad luck. It can rain anywhere in the world. My first tour was in Dubai and it rained in the desert.”

The 47-year-old coach said New Zealand were adaptable enough to keep their momentum going despite the bad weather, which has forced them to train indoors.

“South Africa is next on the agenda for us, so we have to let this one go very quickly and work on that,” he said.

The Kiwis, runners-up at the 2015 World Cup, will play the Proteas on June 19 in Birmingham.

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2019

Related

0
Sport
Warner hundred sets up Australia World Cup win over Pakistan
0
Sport
Men on the moon so why no World Cup group-stage reserve days?: Bangladesh coach

Raptors beat Warriors to win their first NBA title

Updated 4 min 13 sec ago
Reuters
0

Raptors beat Warriors to win their first NBA title

Updated 4 min 13 sec ago
Reuters
0

OAKLAND, California: The Toronto Raptors became the first Canadian team to win an NBA title with a 114-110 Game Six victory over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

With a nation hanging on their every shot, Canada’s only NBA team put the finishing touches to a remarkable 4-2 series upset that denied the Warriors a fourth championship in five years.

When the final buzzer sounded, jubilant Raptors fans flooded the streets of downtown Toronto for a night of celebration not seen in the city since Major League Baseball’s Toronto Blue Jays last won a World Series title in 1993.

Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam each had 26 points for Toronto while sharp-shooting Warriors guard Klay Thompson, who left the game with an injury in the third quarter, had 30 points.

Despite playing against a more playoff-seasoned opponent, the Raptors proved unflappable throughout the series and whenever the Warriors looked set to seize momentum Toronto would use some smart passes and precise shooting to maintain control.

Topics: sports NBA basketball Toronto Raptors Golden State Warriors

Related

0
Sport
Raptors reach brink of first NBA title by beating Warriors
0
Sport
Warriors seek third consecutive title while Raptors hunt for first NBA crown

Latest updates

Raptors beat Warriors to win their first NBA title
0
Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces shot down five Houthi drones aimed at Asir region
0
Saudi General Entertainment Authority investigates claims of Kingdom’s ‘first nightclub’ 
0
Democrats: Trump comments give green light to foreign election meddling
0
New Zealand terrorist pleads not guilty in mosque killings, shows little emotion
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.