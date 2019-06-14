Portuguese traveler looks back on her journey in Saudi Arabia

You are here

JEDDAH: Cidalia Espiguinha, a Portuguese mother often found exploring the streets of Jeddah’s historic Al-Balad area, told Arab News that she “comes from a family of travelers.”

Commonly called Lia, the 38-year-old Espiguinha met her Spanish husband after he journeyed to Portugal to study.

On Instagram, Espiguinha can be seen traveling the world with her seven-year-old daughter, but many of the images were taken in Al-Balad.

“We are a family of travelers,” she said.

“The first time I traveled was in 2002, in my second year of university. You can buy a ticket for the train and cover all the European countries in a single month. I traveled with my friends.”

Asked how she developed her passion for travel, Espiguinha replied: “Ever since the trip around Europe I have started meeting lots of people who are travelers like me. The experience cannot be put into words. “I have basically spent my life traveling — it is my life now.”

Espiguinha’s husband moved to Saudi Arabia to complete a project. However, the couple feared Saudi Arabia would not be a good place for their daughter, and Espiguinha stayed behind.

However, a few months later, her husband urged her to come, saying he thought the experience would help their daughter. “A few months later, we arrived in Jeddah, and the first impression was overwhelming. It was extremely hot and we landed in the middle of a sandstorm. There was turbulence and the plane had difficulties landing. My daughter was only three at the time.”

The first few weeks in the Kingdom were hard, Espiguinha said. “I was in a foreign country with no friends. When you don’t know anyone and you don’t speak Arabic, it takes a long time to adjust to the abayas and prayer times.” She is disappointed at being unable to discover as much of Saudi Arabia as she would have liked in her years here. “In the beginning, I used to think I would have so much time to travel and explore, and now my years here are over — time has passed so quickly.

“My daughter doesn’t even want to leave, but one day when tourism is open I will definitely come back and visit all the places on my list,” she said. Espiguinha managed to visit the Madain Saleh archaeological site and Taif, outside Jeddah.

“I had a chance to visit the city of Petra in Jordan and Madain Saleh is much better. It just does not get the appreciation it deserves.”

Espiguinha hopes to visit the Asir region and discover more of the Kingdom’s geographic gems.

She described the experience of leaving Saudi Arabia as “bittersweet.”

“When I get the chance, I will definitely come back,” she said. 

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) hosted a symposium titled “Saudi humanitarian aid, past and present” on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Warsaw Humanitarian Expo 2019.

The Warsaw Humanitarian Expo 2019 (WHE2019), from June 11 to 13, run by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is the first expo on humanitarian and development matters organized in Poland, and the only one taking place in central and eastern Europe.

The symposium was attended by KSRelief Supervisor General Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, Saudi Ambassador to Poland Mohammed bin Hussain Madani, officials from the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomatic corps, humanitarian and human rights organizations, and media professionals.

Speaking at the symposium, Al-Rabeeah highlighted that King Salman had supported humanitarian work early on through responsibilities including heading several government and grassroots committees for disaster relief in Egypt, Pakistan, Sudan, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The KSRelief chief added that the Kingdom’s foreign aid efforts had reached record amounts in the past few years, with the volume of Saudi aid, provided impartially to 81 countries, exceeding $86 billion between 1996 and 2018.

King Salman gave directives on May 13, 2015 to establish KSRelief to provide humanitarian and relief programs.

“Since its inception, KSRelief has implemented 1,011 projects in 44 countries worth $3,439,139,000, with 225 projects worth $389,682,000 targeting women and 234 projects worth $529,463,000 targeting children,” he said.

Al-Rabeeah added: “Saudi Arabia hosts 12 million immigrants of different nationalities representing 37 percent of its population, making it rank second in the world in the number of immigrants, preceded only by the United States.”

He noted that 561,911 of these immigrants are Yemenis, 262,573 are Syrians and 249,669 are from Myanmar.

“Under the guidance of King Salman, KSRelief has established the first transparent platform in the region, the Saudi Humanitarian Aid Platform, to act as an accurate and reliable reference that provides information and guides researchers and media professionals on the Kingdom’s external contributions, which are being built over three stages, the first of which includes documenting aid since 2007, the second includes documenting aid since 1996, while the third includes documenting aid since 1975.”

KSRelief had recently launched the electronic “Volunteer Platform,” which allows donors to make contributions online using credit cards and other online payment methods and track programs supported by KSRelief.

He said that Saudi aid to Yemen had exceeded $12 billion since 2015, including aid provided through KSRelief, aid provided to Yemeni refugees inside the Kingdom, development and government assistance, and support allocated to the Central Bank of Yemen.

Al-Rabeeah highlighted that the Saudi program to separate conjoined twins successfully conducted 74 separations in 20 countries across three continents.

He said that KSRelief supported 78 projects worth $352,966,000 in Palestine, 191 projects worth $267,056,000 in Syria, and 11 projects worth $6,188,000 in Djibouti.

On the margins of the WHE 2019, Al-Rabeeah met Minister of Foreign Affairs Jacek Czaputowicz and reviewed bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Poland, and discussed means of enhancing them in the humanitarian field.

